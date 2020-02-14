Low Carb Diet: How To Make Restaurant-Style Broccoli Soup At Home

Broccoli is a rich source of vitamin C, K and A

Think diet and weight loss and one of the first things to pop up in our minds is a dark green, fresh floret of broccoli. Broccoli may have a mixed fan-base, but there is no denying the fact that it is indeed one of the healthiest veggies you can include in your diet. A powerhouse of nutrients, broccoli is a rich source of vitamin C, K and A. It is 90 percent water and super low in calories. Did you know that 100 grams of broccoli contains only 34 calories? Additionally, broccoli is also super low in carbohydrates, which is why it is one of the preferred veggies for those who are on a ketogenic diet. In ketogenic diet, one is supposed to cut down carbs intake drastically, so that the body starts burning fats for energy. While ketogenic diet has been shrouded with controversies, many celebrities have gone vocal about how keto has helped change their lives. There are a considerable amount of studies that claim cutting down on carbs may help aid weight loss and manage diabetes.





If you are working with broccoli for the first time, you would be happy to know that it is an extremely versatile veggie and super easy to work with. One of the easiest ways to use the cruciferous veggies is in hearty broths. This recipe of broccoli soup by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi will make for an excellent addition to your low-carb diet. The recipe of broccoli soup posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





Watch: Broccoli Soup Recipe Video:

