SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Low Carb Diet: How To Make Restaurant-Style Broccoli Soup At Home

Low Carb Diet: How To Make Restaurant-Style Broccoli Soup At Home

Broccoli is an extremely versatile veggie and super easy to work with. One of the easiest ways to use the cruciferous veggies is in hearty broths.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 14, 2020 15:54 IST

Reddit
Low Carb Diet: How To Make Restaurant-Style Broccoli Soup At Home

Broccoli is a rich source of vitamin C, K and A

Think diet and weight loss and one of the first things to pop up in our minds is a dark green, fresh floret of broccoli. Broccoli may have a mixed fan-base, but there is no denying the fact that it is indeed one of the healthiest veggies you can include in your diet. A powerhouse of nutrients, broccoli is a rich source of vitamin C, K and A. It is 90 percent water and super low in calories. Did you know that 100 grams of broccoli contains only 34 calories? Additionally, broccoli is also super low in carbohydrates, which is why it is one of the preferred veggies for those who are on a ketogenic diet. In ketogenic diet, one is supposed to cut down carbs intake drastically, so that the body starts burning fats for energy. While ketogenic diet has been shrouded with controversies, many celebrities have gone vocal about how keto has helped change their lives. There are a considerable amount of studies that claim cutting down on carbs may help aid weight loss and manage diabetes.

If you are working with broccoli for the first time, you would be happy to know that it is an extremely versatile veggie and super easy to work with. One of the easiest ways to use the cruciferous veggies is in hearty broths. This recipe of broccoli soup by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi will make for an excellent addition to your low-carb diet. The recipe of broccoli soup posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.

Watch: Broccoli Soup Recipe Video:
 

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  BroccoliLow CarbRestaurant
Shilpa Shetty Shared Valentines Day Special Recipe Of A Lovely Chocolate And Fruit Dessert
Shilpa Shetty Shared Valentines Day Special Recipe Of A Lovely Chocolate And Fruit Dessert
Weight Loss: This Lip-Smacking Prawn Recipe Will Surely Add Taste To Your Lunch Diet
Weight Loss: This Lip-Smacking Prawn Recipe Will Surely Add Taste To Your Lunch Diet

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 