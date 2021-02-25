5 Snacks From Lucknow That'll Tug At Your Heartstrings

Lucknow's snacks are rich and varied

Highlights Lucknow has a quirky mix of snacks

In addition to kebabs, you can also find a range of chaat items

You can make these snacks at home too

Known as the city of royals, Lucknow has intrigued many history and culture enthusiasts since time immemorial. The city has still managed to retain a significant chunk of its vintage glory. The old forts, the massive gardens, libraries that make Lucknow unique, and the variegated cuisine of the city does its bit to add to the charm. Lucknow has witnessed the glorious reigns of many mighty rulers. Its cuisine is also a melting pot of varied influences.





Here are 5 of our favorite snacks from Lucknow that need no introduction.





1. Galouti Kebab





According to a famous legend, this kebab was conceived keeping a toothless king in mind. He instructed his khansamas to make the kebabs so soft that it would melt in mouth. Galouti kebabs is a meaty delicacy that is made using a tenderiser, in this recipe it is the raw papaya paste. It is very easy to make at home and doesn't even require tandoor. Here is the recipe.





Galouti kebab is a popular kebab recipe





2. Matara Chaat





Thought it is all about meat in the city of nawabs, well, the city does boast of many toothsome vegetarian delights too, like the matara chaat. Matara is a Hindi word for dried white peas, they are small and chunky. For this chaat, these legumes are boiled and tossed with coriander chutney, chopped tomatoes, onions and chaat masala. Here's the recipe.

Matar chaat is very easy to make at home





3. Tokri chaat





Tokri translates to basket in Hindi. In this unique chaat, grated potatoes are fried and shaped as a basket. This basket or 'tokri' is filled with a dash of yogurt, chutney, pomegranate seeds, sev and more. There, we saw you slurping! Here's the recipe.





4. Ulte Tawe Ka Paratha





Another very unique delicacy! Tawa, as we all know, is a skillet or a griddle. 'Ulta tawa' in Hindi means an inverted skillet. This thin and crispy paratha is made on an inverted griddle. It is flavoured with saffron and rose water that gives this flatbread an inimitable richness. Here's the recipe.





Ulta tawa means an inverted griddle





5. Shammi kebab: One cannot get enough of kebabs in this city! Shammi kebabs are round, soft patties made of minced mutton. You can also make them out of chicken mince. Chicken shammi kebab is an ideal party snack, and here's the recipe you can try at home.





Promoted







Try these recipes at home and let us know which ones you liked the best in the comments below!







