In India, the tea-time experience is just not complete without some snacks by the side. And this is why we always say 'chai samose' or 'chai pakode' at one go. Right? We have a pool of snacks in Indian cuisine to go along with the beverage, leaving us spoilt for choices. In fact, every region has something unique to offer. Bengal has aloo chop, Delhi has bread pakoda, Southern part of India has Mysore bonda, punugulu, hot chips and more. Likewise, Maharashtra too has several delicious snacks to offer. We understand that people majorly associate Maharashtrian snacks with batata vada and vada pav. While their popularity can't be denied but there is much more to explore. One such delicious option is kothimbir vadi. One of our favourite Maharashtrian snacks, it is commonly available at every nook and corner of the state. If you go on a food trail in Maharashtra, you will find people selling this stellar snack in carts.





For the unversed, kothimbir in Marathi stands for dhania or coriander leaves and vadi is vada. You might think vada is fried. But, if you look into the texture, it looks somewhat like Gujarati muthiya. Kothimbir vadi, much like muthiya, is first steamed and then fried to perfection. The major difference between the two is - Gujaratis use fresh methi leaves in the dish, whereas vadi includes fresh coriander leaves.

Sounds interesting; isn't it? Hence, we explored the recipes and found the easiest one for you to try at home. And guess who shared the recipe with us? This particular recipe of kothimbir vadi has been shared by celebrity chef Ajay Chopra. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Healthy Snack Recipe: How To Make Maharashtrian Kothimbir Vadi:

To make this dish, first clean and chop fresh coriander leaves. Then in a bowl, add chopped coriander leaves, besan, rice flour, turmeric, red chilli powder, garlic and green chilli paste, sesame seeds, black pepper powder, salt, oil, and water.





Mix everything and knead a soft and sticky dough. Now spread the dough on a thali or tray and level it up. Put the tray in a steamer and steam it for some time.





After that, when the steamed dough cools down, cut it into desired shapes and deep-fry the kothimbir vadi. Serve hot.





Quite an easy recipe, isn't it? So what are you waiting for? Try it today and enjoy a delicious snack with your cup of tea - that too, at any time of the day!










