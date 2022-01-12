Those who follow actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor online, know that she is an ardent foodie. Maheep loves to dig in a variety of cuisines from time to time. She doesn't miss out on enjoying good food even when she is travelling. She recently travelled to the US with her son Jahaan Kapoor and indulged in a variety of food items. Although she is back from the trip, she still can't get over her fun time spent in Los Angeles, California. She has shared a series of photos from the trip on Instagram that feature her gastronomic adventures, and it is definitely making us hungry.





In the first image, we can see Maheep holding a drink while a number of dishes have been laid out in front of her. Apart from her main dish, there is a plate that has an assortment of vegetables along with sandwiches. A bowl of cheesy macaroni is kept right in the middle of the table. Sliced strawberries, bananas, papaya, blueberries among other fruits are arranged on a couple of platters.





In another slide, we could see Jahaan holding a sweet frappe garnished with colourful sprinkles and other toppings. Maheep also had a glass full of what looks like strawberry mojito decorated with skewed strawberries.





The last photo is dedicated to a dish loaded with some fried chicken, onions ring accompanied by fries. Alongside, there are various dips to savour with the main dish.

Maheep captioned the post, “Mentally I'm still there”, with a heart and a teddy bear emoji. She also used the hashtag “LA forever”.





Take a look:

Every good occasion calls for yummy food and Maheep Kapoor very well agrees with us. While celebrating her marriage anniversary with Sanjay Kapoor, she enjoyed a grand feast with her family. Going by the snippets of the meal spread Maheep shared on Instagram, we saw antipasto cheese board tray with savoury finocchiona meat slices, some cheese and olives. It all made Maheep feel Christmassy. Take a look at it here.





Once, Maheep Kapoor gave us a glimpse of a healthy breakfast. In the photo, we could see blueberries, pomegranate seeds and curd on a platter. She wrote, “Eat a rainbow”, and added a rainbow emoji. She also tagged her son and wrote, “brekkie”. Looked like the duo relished some dose of nutrients right at the start of the day. Read more about it here.





We love to see Maheep Kapoor's adventures with yummy food.