Have you ever heard 'healthy' and 'pakoda' in the same sentence? We bet you haven't. Pakoda has always had a reputation of a delicious but unhealthy snack. But we are going to change that today. Now you can enjoy your favourite snack guilt-free without missing the crispiness and deep flavours that pakodas are known for. How? Here we have a recipe of no-fry besan pakoda that is not only healthy but may also promote weight loss! Two for the win! With the Diwali festivities making us let go our diets, this is the healthiest way to satisfy our cravings. Almost all the pakodas are dipped in besan batter before being fried. So, we are retaining the same nutty flavour of besan and skipping the frying part.





(Also Read: Diwali 2022: 9 Mithai Recipes To Make Your Choti Diwali Sweeter)





Besan (gram flour) is rich in soluble fibre and proteins and is also good for the diabetes diet since it has a low glycaemic index. All these properties infused in this snack make it a good option for weight loss diet. The recipe for this healthy besan pakoda was shared by dietitian Shikha Kumari on her Instagram page. Just looking at the prepared pakodas in the video of the post is making us drool. Considering it is healthy too, none of us would be able to resist it.

Watch the video post here:

Healthy Besan Pakoda Recipe I How To Make No-Fry Besan Pakoda

The best part about this recipe is that it is quick and easy to make. Just mix in everything together and roast on tawa. To make the batter for the pakoda, combine besan, green chillies, sliced onions together and season with salt, red paprika powder, ajwain powder and turmeric powder. Make sure to make it of dense consistency. Then spread some ghee on the tawa, make small balls from the batter and roast from both the sides on the tawa till golden brown. Crispy and crunchy pakodas will be ready in no time.





Can't wait to try these healthy pakodas? Just go ahead and make these low-cal pakodas for yourself and for your loved ones. Looking for more such healthy snacks options? Here we have some perfect recipes for you. Click here.

Have a happy and healthy Diwali 2022!