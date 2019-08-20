Indian Cooking Tips: Ever Heard Of Oil-Free Bread Pakodas? Here's How You Can Make Them At Home

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: August 20, 2019 17:31 IST
Almost all of us love to sip on a piping hot cup of tea or coffee in the evening. What makes the culinary experience more enticing is the addition of evening snacks, wherein the options are aplenty. If you're under an impression that all evening snacks are fried and greasy, then we're here to change that perception of yours. One of the most popular and loved Indian snacks, bread pakodas are loved by kids and adults alike for their flavourful filling. Bread pakoda is a fried preparation; however, it can also be made oil-free. If you don't believe us, try giving the fried version a healthy twist. How, you ask?
Just skip the deep-fried cooking method and switch to pan-frying instead. Bread pakodas need not necessarily have to be laden with oil. You can use the same besan batter to prepare pan-fried bread pakodas that are devoid of oil content. However, to ace the art of making oil-free bread pakodas, you'd have to get right certain steps of cooking.
Here's How You Can Ace The Art Of Making Oil-Free Bread Pakodas:
Optional: You may use one tsp oil for greasing the tawa.
These oil-free bread pakodas can also be savoured by the ones who are keeping an eye on their weight or those who are looking for cholesterol-free delights.
You can also make these pakodas in an air-fryer. Just brush the inside area of the cooking tray with little bit of oil and place the besan-coated bread slice on it. Cook it for 5-6 minutes and you're good to go.
So, go ahead and bring out that dosa tawa to prepare unique delights like oil-free bread pakodas. If you know of more such ways to make oil-free delicacies at home, then do write to us in the comments section below.
About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!