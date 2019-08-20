Indian Cooking Tips: Ever Heard Of Oil-Free Bread Pakodas? Here's How You Can Make Them At Home

Bread pakoda is a fried preparation; however, it can also be made oil-free.

Almost all of us love to sip on a piping hot cup of tea or coffee in the evening. What makes the culinary experience more enticing is the addition of evening snacks, wherein the options are aplenty. If you're under an impression that all evening snacks are fried and greasy, then we're here to change that perception of yours. One of the most popular and loved Indian snacks, bread pakodas are loved by kids and adults alike for their flavourful filling. Bread pakoda is a fried preparation; however, it can also be made oil-free. If you don't believe us, try giving the fried version a healthy twist. How, you ask?

Just skip the deep-fried cooking method and switch to pan-frying instead. Bread pakodas need not necessarily have to be laden with oil. You can use the same besan batter to prepare pan-fried bread pakodas that are devoid of oil content. However, to ace the art of making oil-free bread pakodas, you'd have to get right certain steps of cooking.





(Also Read: How To Make Perfect Pakoras? 3 Easy-Peasy Tips)





You can cut the bread slices as per your choice



Here's How You Can Ace The Art Of Making Oil-Free Bread Pakodas:











To make oil-free bread pakodas, you'd need a non-stick tawa or a flat skillet. You can use the ones on which you prepare cheelas and dosas.

Make sure the batter is of little runny consistency. Thick batter will be difficult to cook through on a tawa and the snack may ultimately turn out to be under-cooked.

Once you have cut the bread slices in the desired shape and size, take one tablespoon of the batter and place it over one side of the bread. Spread it evenly and then place it on the tawa (coated side downward).

Make sure you cook them on low flame. Once it is cooked (golden brown in hue), flip it and repeat the procedure of coating the slice with batter.

With the help of a toothpick, prick the bread slice from the centre multiple times.

Optional: You may use one tsp oil for greasing the tawa.





These oil-free bread pakodas can also be savoured by the ones who are keeping an eye on their weight or those who are looking for cholesterol-free delights.





You can also make these pakodas in an air-fryer. Just brush the inside area of the cooking tray with little bit of oil and place the besan-coated bread slice on it. Cook it for 5-6 minutes and you're good to go.





So, go ahead and bring out that dosa tawa to prepare unique delights like oil-free bread pakodas. If you know of more such ways to make oil-free delicacies at home, then do write to us in the comments section below.







