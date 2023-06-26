Now that summer is finally behind us, we are all excited about welcoming monsoon season with open arms. The temperatures begin to drop and the cool showers lighten our mood and refresh our senses. There are so many delicious monsoon-special snacks that are typically enjoyed during this weather. Be it crispy pakodas or some classic ghevar, there are so many treats that are suitable for the rainy weather. Recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka too relished some amazing foods for monsoon breakfast. Take a look:

"My breakfast today with the monsoon rains for company," wrote Harsh Goenka in the tweet shared on June 25, 2023. In the clicks, we could see some masala vadas, crispy bhajiyas or pakode paired with chutney along with a piping hot cup of chai. There were also some cookies, rolls and a popular Kerala snack named achappam. "Onion bhajias, kadak chai, achappams,vadas and all things sinful from the thalassery region in a dhaba-like atmosphere created by Masque Bombay," wrote the industrialist in the caption. Interestingly, Masque Mumbai was also named among India's best restaurants in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list released last week.

A number of internet users shared their reactions and comments to the post. "Just by looking at pics my tummy is feeling full," said one user. "Enjoy the sinful delicacies! London is basking in a mini heatwave but one can never say no to kadak chai," wrote another one.

If you are looking for some healthy recipes to enjoy in the monsoon, we have just what you need. Pakoras are undoubtedly one of the most classic delights enjoyed during rainy weather. Here, we have five amazing pakora recipes that are also surprisingly healthy. Click here for the recipes.