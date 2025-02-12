Delhi's street food is legendary. From crispy Aloo Chaat to tangy Papdi Chaat, every bite leaves you hooked. But if there's one dish that truly stands out, it's Matar Kulcha. Soft, fluffy Kulcha paired with spicy, tangy white peas-it's a match made in food heaven. This Punjabi favourite has won hearts across North India, and let's be real, just thinking about it is enough to make you hungry. But here's the problem - whenever you try making it at home, it never tastes quite like the one from your favourite street vendor. Don't worry, though. With a few simple tricks, you can recreate that same bold, street-style flavour in your own kitchen. Follow these steps, and trust us, your homemade Matar Kulcha will be just as good as the real deal.





How To Make Street-Style Matar Kulcha At Home

Start With The Matar

The key to great Matar Kulcha is perfectly cooked peas. Soak them overnight or for at least 7-8 hours. Once done, pressure cook them with salt, turmeric, and a pinch of baking soda for four whistles. Lightly mash them with a ladle and set them aside.

Make The Tangy Water

This is what gives the dish that signature punch. Soak tamarind in hot water, then blend it with green chillies, ginger, fresh coriander, and salt. Strain the tamarind pulp and mix it into the blender. Adjust the water as needed and keep it aside.

Spice It Up

Transfer the boiled peas to a big bowl. Add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, julienned ginger, red chilli powder, chaat masala, coriander powder, cumin powder, black salt, and the prepared tangy water. Mix everything well.

Give It That Street-Style Sauté

For that extra depth of flavour, sauté the matar in butter. Melt butter in a pan, add ginger paste, and cook for a few seconds. Then, toss in the spiced peas and stir-fry for a bit. Garnish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Time To Make The Kulcha

For soft, pillowy Kulchas, start by making the dough. In a large bowl, mix flour with curd and a pinch of baking soda. Knead it into a soft dough, cover it, and let it rest for five minutes. After that, divide the dough into small portions, roll them out, and shape them into Kulchas. Heat a pan, cook the Kulcha on one side until golden, flip, and cook the other side. Brush with butter and serve hot with your flavour-packed matar.





And that's it! Follow these steps, and you'll have a plate of Matar Kulcha that tastes just like your favourite street stalls.