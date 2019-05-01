Make Your Boring Vegetables Yummy: 3 Tasty Yet Healthy Turai (Ridge Gourd) Dishes To Try

Turai comes packed with a range of health benefits

Turai or ridge gourd is rich in essential vitamins and minerals

This wonder veggie is infamous for its uninteresting and neutral taste

In order to lead a healthy lifestyle, it is essential to load up on green vegetables. There is no dearth of green vegetables that are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, but a lot of us don't like eating certain vegetables because of their distinct taste and flavour. One such veggie is turai, or ridge gourd. While there are plenty of healthy and tasty vegetables out there, it seems quite unusual to find someone who really loves turai. Turai is infamous for its uninteresting and neutral taste; however, it comes packed with a range of health benefits like promoting weight loss, reducing the body heat, controlling diabetes etc. In order to reap the benefits of this wonder vegetable, all you have to do is to transform it in delectable delights.







Here's A List Of 3 Tasty Yet Healthy Turai Dishes That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Veggie:



Turai Pakora



Ever thought that turai can be turned into hearty and delectable pakoras? Yes, that's right. If you are bored of having regular aloo and pyaaz pakoras and wish to experiment with something new and exciting, try converting turai into pakoras. The flavour of turai complements well with the earthy taste of besan, making it an ideal snack to savour upon. You can pair it with your evening cup of chai or coffee or even pack them in your kid's lunchbox.

The flavour of turai complements well with the earthy taste of besan







Turai Raita



Move over onion or boondi raita and tantalise your taste buds with something healthy like turai. Having turai raita in summers is a perfect way to beat the heat as both turai and yogurt have cooling properties that will help in keeping the excess body heat away. This refreshing side dish is perfect to accompany any dish that is high on spice quotient.







Turai Chutney



This one's for all the chutney lovers out there. If you are someone who loves to pair parathas with chutneys or pickles, then here's another delectable option for you - turai chutney. Turai chutney can be paired with idlis and dosas; this wholesome and nutritious package is perfect for all weight-watchers out there as it has low-calorie content and antioxidant-rich properties.



So, without further ado, add this veggie to your shopping basket the next time you go out for grocery shopping and transform it in flavoursome delights.



