5 Best Tiffin Ideas For Picky Eaters

Highlights Picky eaters tend to discard veggies from their meals

These tiffin ideas are colourful and interesting

Treat your kids with these delicious recipes

A post shared by Shari (@spicedupmom) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:29am PST

Cut out the cheese slice in the shape of star, hearts or smileys, and place it on top of the biscuit

Cut thin slices of watermelon, muskmelon, mango, banana and strawberries, and roll the slice in one go

Kids usually have a special liking for all things tiny and cute. So, why not experiment with the regular easy-peasy idli snack! Pack mini idlis in your kids' tiffin and wait for them to relish over the tiny delights. To make it even more healthy, you can make idlis of semolina (sooji) or even oats. You can add minced vegetables in the batter to add to its nutritional value.For this simple treat, all you need is biscuits and some cheese slices. Just cut out the cheese slice in the shape of star, hearts or smileys, and place it on top of the biscuit. You can top the biscuit with fruits like mangoes, strawberries, grapes etc.Be it kids or adults, cutlets are loved by almost everyone. In order to increase the nutritional value of the snack, you can add minced broccoli in the potato mixture and then prepare cutlets from the same. Pair it with some schezwan sauce and watch out for a wide smile on your kid's face.( Also Read: Turn Your Broccoli Florets into Yummy Delights​ The trick here is to include as many colours as possible. Kids have a special liking for colourful and vibrant stuff. Cut thin slices of watermelon, muskmelon, mango, banana and strawberries, and roll the slice in one go. This combination of healthy fruits is not only a treat to the palate, but to the eyes as well.So, pack these dishes in your kid's lunchbox and wait for them to go gaga over your culinary skills.