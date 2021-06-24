The quest to lose weight is something that we all must have experienced at one point or another. Shedding the excess kilos is a task easier said than done. Weight loss takes plenty of time, patience and dedication. Every meal you eat should be healthy and nutritious and low on calories, in order to maintain a calorie deficit and shed excess body weight. It is a complete myth that every healthy recipe is complicated or time-consuming. There are so many easy recipes for weight loss that can be whipped up in no time, such as this Turai soup.





Turai, or ridge gourd, is a dark-green, oblong vegetable available during the summer months. From fritters to the chutney and even raita, there are so many wonderful recipes made with it. The best part about Turai is that it is extremely low in calories and high in fibre. This makes it an ideal addition to your weight loss plan.





For the healthy Turai soup, the basic ingredients required are two medium-sized Turais along with Basmati rice. The best part about the recipe is that it is ready in less than 30 minutes.





Rice and Turai come together to make this delicious soup.

How To Make Healthy Turai Soup | Easy Turai Soup Recipe For Weight Loss

Start by heating oil in a pan. Add garlic, onion, red chillies and saute for a couple of minutes. Then, add potato, red pumpkin and ridge gourd to the pan. Sprinkle the spices such as salt, turmeric powder and black pepper and then add rice along with two litres of water. Cook until rice and vegetables are completely cooked, and then serve garnished with coriander leaves and lemon juice. Serve the Turai soup hot!





So, what are you waiting for? Try this healthy and simple recipe for Turai soup to be on track with your weight loss journey.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Turai Soup For Weight Loss.