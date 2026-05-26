Padma Lakshmi's love for Indian food is no secret to anyone who follows her on social media. More than just satisfying cravings, the food reminds her of her roots and memories of home. The Indian-American author, model, and television host, who is based in New York, recently travelled to India and made the most of every culinary experience along the way.





During a late-night drive to Jaipur, Padma stopped at a roadside truck stop to indulge in a comforting spread of chaat, idlis, chutney, sambar and parathas. In a video shared on Instagram, the model said, "We were driving to Jaipur in the middle of the night. We're at this truck stop place, and we got idlis with chutney, chutney, and sambar."





Also Read: Padma Lakshmi Revisits Childhood With Delicious Delhi-Style Chole Recipe

Padma started by taking a bite of the chaat. "This is their version of chaat. I don't know why I thought to order this here, but I just can't be that close to Delhi and not have any chaat, I guess," she said. The model then decided to try the vegetable paratha, which she thought was "not bad".





In her opinion, the chaat was the best dish, while the paratha was severely mediocre, only made better with the side of pickle. "Idli was fine. You can't really get steam Idli wrong," she added.





Padma then tried some anise or fennel seed, which was slightly sweetened and typically eaten at the end of the meal. She explained that sometimes it comes as little candies, or covered in a sugar coating with confetti colours. "We can also put some of this stuff in a paan with a betel leaf, but I just keep that after," the model concluded.





Watch the full video below:

Earlier, Padma Lakshmi tried her hand at preparing the traditional Vatha Kulambu. This tangy and spicy South Indian gravy is made from tamarind extract, spices and dried berries simmered together. It is usually served over hot steamed rice with ghee. Padma recalled how she used to have this dish every time she visited her grandmother's home in India. Read the full story here.





Also Read: Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Secret, Desi Way Of Enjoying Fruits





What do you think of Padma Lakshmi's foodie adventures? Let us know in the comments below.