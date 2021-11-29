There's no denying that Malaika Arora is one of the most popular fitness celebrities in Bollywood. From practising daily exercises and yoga to following a healthy diet, Malaika seems to be on top of the fitness game! The actress also often shares glimpses of her routine with her 14 million followers on social media. And the one thing which we have learned from seeing her posts and stories is that as much as she is a fitness enthusiast, she is also a self-confessed foodie! She often enjoys various kinds of cuisines and has never shied away from those indulgences. Whether it is delicious mutton biryani, lavish south Indian platter or humble home-cooked meals, Malaika surely knows her way around soulful food!





Recently, the actress shared an image of one of her meals that looked all things tasty. In the picture that Malaika Arora shared on Instagram, you can see a yummy chicken curry with rice and crispy masala papad. In her story, she wrote, "#Manisha, please do this every day." Take a look at it here:

Story posted by Malaika Arora

Every now and then, the actress enjoys a good home-cooked meal. Earlier, she shared a photo of her delicious 'dabba' that included a variety of Indian staples! Her lunch Dabba included bowls full of evergreen veggies like gobhi sabzi, aloo sabzi, bhindi, and as for the legumes, Malaika chose a spicy looking lobia dal. Take a look here:

Instagram story by Malaika Arora

The actress mostly enjoys simple meals like these. With that, she also makes sure to add season's special ingredients to her diet. A few days ago, she was gorging on winter special Sarson ka saag with roti, chutney, and salad!





On the work front, Malaika Arora had recently opened up her own pop-up delivery-only restaurant, promoting home-style food from different cuisines. Other than that, she was also seen as a judge on two reality TV shows and walked down the runway on Lakme Fashion Week.