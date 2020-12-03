Malaika Arora's Mid-Week Dinner Was No Less Than A Soiree (See Pic)

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in the industry.

Highlights Malaika Arora keeps sharing her foodie side on social medla

While she follows a strict diet, she also indulges once in a while

She recently shared a glimpse of her lavish mid-week dinner spread

Malaika Arora is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have created a niche for herself. Over the years, the 47-year old has transformed from a supermodel and actor to a fitness icon, an inspiration to many. While she is well-known for a strict diet and a workout regime, her social media would also tell you how she loves indulging in mouth-watering food too! Malaika keeps sharing her food shenanigans on Instagram which also includes many of her diet secrets. From her morning brekkie to festive spreads, Malaika shares it all with her fans.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Loves Mulberry: 5 Reasons You Should Have The Seasonal Fruit Too!)





Just recently she took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her lavish dinner spread which was beautifully laid out for what seemed like a mid-week soiree. On the table were four dishes that looked like a delicious south Indian spread of avial curry, thoran and another sabzi on the side served with crispy appams. Have a look here:





Malaika's mid-week dinner looked like a delicious South Indian spread.

This mid-week feast is definitely making us crave some comforting south Indian delicacies too! Thoran is traditionally a type of dry vegetable dish that is combined with coconut, whereas avial is a creamy curry made with vegetables mixed with coconut milk, spices and curry leaves. Malaika's love for south Indian cuisine is not new. Remember the grand Onam feast that Malaika devoured this year at her mother's home?





Here's looking forward to more such lavish spreads from Malaika's dinner diaries!







