Malaika Arora is one of the few celebrities who does it all! Not only she is known for being Bollywood's unofficial fitness guru, but she is also known for being quite the foodie. She manages to eat whatever she wants while maintaining her body and health all at once. She doesn't shy away from sharing all her indulgences with her fans, and that's what makes us love her even more! She loves to bring her 15.4 million fans along her journey, giving them glimpses of her 'real' life and 'reel' life. Recently, Malaika Arora went on a vacation abroad with her friends, and now that she is back, she is showing us all the sweet indulgences she participated in. Take a look:











Malaika Arora was vacationing with her friends in Turkey and while checking out tourist attractions was a part of vacay plans, she also made sure to try the local delicacies. In her Instagram reel, we see Malaika romanticising her trip to Turkey with a series of videos and photos, and in one of the videos, we see the celebrity indulging in the classic Turkish delight - Baklava.





For the unversed, Baklava is a flaky dessert from Turkey that gives the ideal combination of sweetness and crunch. This mithai-like dessert is essentially a layered pastry made by baking in the oven and sweetened with sugar syrup or honey. The pastry's flaky layers encompass crushed dry fruits and oodles of butter within. If you are wondering what it tastes like, you can make baklava at home with this simple and delicious recipe:





Baklava was not the only dessert Malaika Arora indulged in. We, later on, catch a mouth-watering choco-lava cake with some vanilla ice cream as well! It seems like Malaika Arora has quite the sweet tooth on her vacation.











What did you think of Malaika Arora's vacay indulgences? Do tell us in the comments section below!