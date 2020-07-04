Watch: Make Middle Eastern-Style Baklava Rolls At Home With This Easy Recipe

Modern baklavas are made in filo papers, which are easily available in any super market

Highlights Baklava rolls are traditional Middle Eastern Pastry-like desserts

The modern baklavas are made in filo (or phyllo) papers

Baklava roll is one of the most popular variation of this dessert

The recent lockdown season due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic witnessed the progress of several home cooks to home chefs. People were seen trying their hands on experimenting with different types of foods from around the world- ranging from pizzas to cheesecakes to oriental cuisine. Adding to that list of homemade delicacies, we bring you the recipe of a traditional Middle Eastern dessert - Baklava rolls - pastry made of layers of filo, filled with nut, coconut flakes etc mixed together with syrup or honey. For the uninitiated, filo (also spelled phyllo) is thin and flaky unleavened dough, used for making baklava-like pastries.





It is said that the word baklava was derived from Ottoman Turkish language and was first attested in English in 1650. Legend has it, this dish may have its origin in the imperial kitchens of Istanbul. However, because of its feeble documentation, there are different interpretation of the history and etymology of this sweet dish.





Traditionally, baklava is prepared in large pans where multiple layers of filo dough are separated with melted butter and laid in the pan for baking, along with sweetened nuts filling. But, in the present time, preparing baklava has become a much easy job. The modern baklavas are made in filo (or phyllo) papers, which are easily available in any super market.

Baklavas are prepared in various shapes and sizes; one of the most popular ones being baklava rolls. This recipe, shared by renowned vlogger Manjula, on her YouTube channel Manjula's Kitchen, shows us how to make these authentic sweet baklava rolls at home easily.





Watch Here The Recipe Video For Baklava Rolls:

Also Read: Mango Sticky Rice: This Classic Thai Dessert Screams Summer











Although the authentic recipe is prepared with walnuts and almonds, baklava witnesses a few regional variations. Some regions of the Middle East use pistachios for filling, whereas, some use hazelnuts. A few regions enjoy spiced baklava, which includes cloves and cinnamon in the filling.





Try this dessert at home today and let us know how you like it!































