Summers are here, and we all undoubtedly dread to take a step outside our houses. The temperatures have been going through the roof in some states. Even though India Meteorological Department said that there would be a relief from the heatwave, the sun's rays seem to be taking a toll on our health. With that being said, it is essential to have a healthy meal and include foods and drinks that will keep us cool and hydrated. And honestly, in this season, what could be better than having a chilled glass of lassi? The pride and pleasure of Punjabi cuisine- Lassi is unarguably one of the most popular beverages during the scorching Indian summer. This smooth and creamy, yoghurt-based drink, typically served in earthen pots called matkas, instantly gives you relief from the heat. Just one glass of this will leave you drooling. However, this time if you wish to give the regular lassi a new twist, here we bring you a recipe of Kesar Mango Lassi to add to your menu!





As the name suggests, this lassi recipe comes with the goodness of mangoes and the richness of kesar. In this lassi recipe, if you wish to, you can skip adding sugar as the mangoes are already sweet in taste. So, you can have a glass full of it whenever you want to have something refreshing. It also makes a delicious drink to serve your guests this summer season! Check out the full recipe below:

Kesar Mango Lassi Recipe: Here's How To Make Kesar Mango Lassi

First, take mango pulp in a blender, and add curd to it along with it. After this, add sugar, cardamom powder, milk and saffron and blend everything well. Smooth and thick Kesar Mango Lassi is ready to be served!





Try out this yummy recipe this summer season and let us know how you liked its taste!