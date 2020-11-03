Masaba Gupta's Birthday Cake Packed This Seasonal Surprise (See Pic Inside)

Masaba Gupta is actor Neena Gupta's daughter

Highlights Masaba Gupta featured in a web series recently

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta

Masaba Gupta is one of India's leading designers

Ace designer Masaba Gupta celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, November 2. The designer, who happens to be the daughter of actress Neena Gupta, created quite a stir when she appeared as a lead in 'Masaba Masaba', a light-hearted comedy loosely inspired by her own life. This was Masaba Gupta's first acting stint and she managed to wow viewers with her confidence and energy onscreen. Masaba Gupta is a popular TV personality too; you may spot her in many fashion related shows on television.





Masaba Gupta's BFFs and colleagues from the industry cannot stop gushing over her designs and often wear her outfits to award functions and in movies too. Pooja Dhingra, a noted pastry chef and Masaba's BFF baked a delicious cake on the occasion of her birthday, and it was not one of your regular cakes. We learned from Dhingra's Instagram caption that she used season's first strawberries to make Masaba this layered strawberry cake. The sponge cake has layers of fresh cream and strawberry sauce. It was topped with fresh strawberries and red raspberries. The message on the cake read "Happy Birthday Masabi". You can see the drool-worthy cake here.





(Also Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Her Whole-Day Diet For Weight Loss And PCOD (Pics Inside))











Promoted

Doesn't it look like a vision. We can only wonder how it tasted like. Dhingra also announced the launch of her new Le15 Strawberry menu in her post, guess we have another reason to rejoice.





Hope you had a wonderful birthday Masaba and got to indulge in all your favourite treats.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



