Just when we think summer is hitting us hard, chilled water and other soothing drinks come to our rescue and cool us down. We drink up glasses of fresh juices, nimbu paani, coconut water and more to help us prevent dehydration, indigestion and other digestive troubles. These drinks not only keep up the water balance in the body but also helps flush out the toxins. One such drink that always tugs at our heartstrings is chaas. Also called buttermilk, this desi drink is widely available across India, with various names and a little variation in the recipe. It is a yogurt-based drink, which, unlike lassi, is light on the stomach and leaves a soothing after effect on our body. If you look around, you will find various chaas recipes where, keeping the dahi constant, we throw in different types of ingredients to elevate the taste. We love adding pudina, curry leaves, masalas etc to our glass of chaas.

Chaas also helps regulate digestion during the summers Image Credit: iStock

Summer Special: Here are 5 of our favourite chaas recipes that you must try:

1. Masala Chaas:

A classic chaas recipe, it is a soulful combination of churned yogurt, chillies, roasted cumin powder, black salt, black pepper and some herbs of your choice. It is light, comforting and makes a popular drink among all. The fact that the mildly spiced flavours of this drink suit our local palate gives masala chaas an additional edge. Click here for the recipe.

2. Smoked Chaas:

This recipe basically gives a smokey makeover to your regular glass of chaas. All you need to do is place a small bowl on the container (having chaas), add burnt charcoal and pour some ghee and jeera. As soon as the smoke releases, cover it with foil paper and let it infuse for a while. Trust us, it is as simple as it sounds. Click here for the recipe.

3. Neer Mor:

If you are someone who makes frequent visits to the South Indian restaurant near you, then you surely have come across neer mor. It is a South Indian-style masala chaas prepared by churning dahi and spices of your choice with a wooden stick. A quintessential neer mor recipe includes a dash of ginger that adds some extra zing to the drink. It is also called 'majjiga' in Andhra Pradesh and 'neer majige' in Karnataka. Click here for the recipe.

4. Cucumber Chaas:

This is probably the most cooling summer drink you can think of! Besides dahi, it also includes cucumber that is hydrating and has 95 percent water content. You just need to grate the cucumber and mix it with your masala chaas and it's all done! Click here for the recipe.

5. Garlic-Coriander Chaas:

If you have a thing for spicy, chatpata and flavourful foods, then this glass of garlic-coriander chaas is a must-try. The inclusion of garlic and coriander add a burst of flavours to your palate and make it just irresistible. Click here for the recipe.

Try these chaas recipes this summer and make it a delightful one. And, if you have any such unique chaas recipe, share it with us in the comments section below.