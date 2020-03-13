Matar Chila Can Be An Exciting New Addition To Your Breakfast Diet; Find Recipe Inside

Peas are included in regular diet to build immunity

There are few meals that we don't mind having every other day for breakfast. Chila is one of the most common and the most popular breakfast dishes that are loved by most of us. Chila is a thin dosa-like crepe, traditionally made with besan (gram flour). Usually it is flavoured with green chillies and onions, and paired with chutney or tomato sauce. Nowadays, people are experimenting with this staple by using various flours like oats and ragi, or by adding vegetables like palak or paneer. Here's another version of your favourite chila that you are going to love equally. Try this recipe to make matar (peas) chila at home.





Why Peas?

Pea is a nutrient-rich legume, which is slightly sweet in taste. It is rich in like vitamins K and C and minerals like manganese. Being dense in fibre, pea is said to be excellent for smooth digestion. Since, it is also packed with antioxidants; it is included in regular diet to build immunity. Pea is also preferred for its high iron content, which you don't get in every other food.





All these qualities make peas or matar a must-have food in our diet, and we started by making this delicious matar chila.





Peas are a nutrient-dense legume.







Matar Chila Recipe -

Ingredients -



1 cup besan

1 cup peas

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

Half teaspoon jeera

Half teaspoon haldi

Salt to taste





Method -



Step 1 - Grind peas, green chillies, ginger and garlic in a blender to make a thick paste.

Step 2 - Take the paste in a bowl, add besan and all the spices and salt to it. Pour some water and mix well to make a smooth but thick batter.

Step 3- Heat oil of your choice or ghee on a non-stick pan.

Step 4 - Pour a ladleful of batter on the pan and spread it in circles to make a round chila. Let it cook on one side, and then flip it to cook it on the other side.

Step 5 - When the chila is cooked from both the sides. Take it off the pan. Repeat the process to make other chilas.





Serve the chila with chutney of our choice and enjoy a delightful breakfast meal that will give your day a perfect start.









