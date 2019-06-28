Weight Loss: Give Your Chila A Healthy Makeover With Fibre-Rich, Gluten-Free Ragi Flour

Ragi for weight loss

Morning meals are the most interesting of all meals of the day. There's a vast variety of dishes that can be prepared for breakfast to suit individual preferences and tastes. Some people like eggs while some stick to their parathas. Then, there's a whole host of dishes from North Indian, South Indian or continental cuisines. Chila is one such dish that in omnipresent in almost all Indian kitchens. It is light, nutritious and quick-to-make. Chila is usually made from besan (gram flour), with added ingredients like onions and cottage cheese. To bring in a variety to this nutritious meal, chila can be made with other flours too. Ragi (or Finger Millet) is a hidden gem that is nutrient-rich and can be easily used to make chila.



Ragi flour is made from dried and crushed whole grains that turns out to be a fine powder like sooji or maida. Even though ragi is chock-full of important nutrients, somehow, it has not been really embraced as a preferred staple in Indian cuisine. It could be because of its coarse texture or dreary flavour. However, it does possess a unique earthy flavour, which helps in adding a distinct taste to your dish. And above all, it can benefit bodily health in ways more than one.







Ragi aids in weight loss





Health Benefits Of Ragi -



1. It is a great source of carbohydrates and dietary fibre that aids digestion and weight loss.

2. Hundred grams of ragi contains 344 mg calcium, which works to support bone and teeth health.

3. It is a low glycaemic index food that assists in keeping blood sugar levels in check.

4. Ragi is a gluten-free gain - perfect for people who are lactose or gluten intolerant.

5. It is a rich source of vitamins, vitamin C and D in particular, and also iron.



With the repertoire of so many nutritional properties, it's time to take ragi out of its slumber and include it in our everyday diet.





Ragi Chila Recipe -



Ragi chila is made just like your regular besan chila by switching the flour. Make a batter of ragi and water. Add salt and cumin seeds, and mix well. Heat one tbsp of ghee or olive oil or any other oil of your choice, in a pan. Sprinkle some onions and green chilli. Pour one large tablespoon of the batter and spread it evenly. Cook from both sides and serve with mint chutney or achaar or tomato sauce.



You'll see that this ragi chila is softer and good for digestion. In fact, its unique nutty taste will grow on you and this could eventually become a regular meal in your breakfast regime.









