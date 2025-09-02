Indian food is celebrated for its taste and variety, offering everything from roti to flavourful vegetable curries. Every state and region has recipes that are simple yet unforgettable in taste. One such traditional and comforting recipe from Uttar Pradesh is Mattha Aloo. While you may have tried potato dishes like Jeera Aloo, Khatte Meethe Aloo or Aloo Rasedaar, which often rely on heavy spices, onion, ginger and garlic, Mattha Aloo stands out for its simplicity. Made with basic ingredients and cooked in minutes, this dish is light, refreshing and deeply satisfying.

What Makes Mattha Aloo Special

Mattha Aloo is a popular curry in Uttar Pradesh, commonly prepared in homes and often served with puri or paratha. It is unique because it uses buttermilk (chach) as its base, giving the curry a cooling and tangy flavour. Unlike most potato curries, it does not use onion or tomato, which makes it lighter and easier to digest. Instead, the curry is tempered with cumin, green chillies, ginger and whole spices that add depth without overpowering. Its texture is somewhat similar to kadhi, making it a versatile dish that also pairs well with roti or steamed rice. In Uttar Pradesh, you will often find it served in roadside dhabas, adding to its regional charm.





Also Read: Busy Week? No Time To Cook? Don't Worry! 5 Aloo Curry Recipes To Your Rescue

The Regional Significance Of Mattha Aloo

Mattha Aloo is more than just a curry in Uttar Pradesh; it is a dish that reflects the essence of homestyle cooking in the region. It is often prepared during summer months when lighter, cooling meals are preferred.

In villages, it is served with fresh puris as part of everyday meals.

In urban homes, it is considered comfort food that brings a sense of nostalgia.

At dhabas, it is a quick choice for travellers looking for something homely yet easy to digest.

This cultural association is why the dish continues to remain popular across generations.











Also Read: Pudina Aloo Curry Recipe: A Burst Of Minty And Tangy Flavour In Every Bite

Key Things To Remember When Cooking

Preparing Mattha Aloo at home is simple, but a few details can make a difference:

Always use fresh buttermilk, as sour buttermilk can change the flavour.

Green chillies can be finely chopped for more sharpness.

Some people add gram flour to thicken the curry, but the traditional recipe uses only buttermilk.

Keeping these small details in mind ensures the dish stays true to its original taste.

Ingredients For Mattha Aloo Curry

1 litre mattha (buttermilk)

250 grams boiled potatoes

5-6 green chillies, slit

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

1 black cardamom

4-5 whole black pepper

2 whole red chillies

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon black salt

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon roasted kasuri methi

1 tablespoon fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Step-By-Step Mattha Aloo Recipe | How To Make Mattha Aloo Curry

1. Cook The Whole Spices

Heat mustard oil in a pan and add cumin seeds along with the bay leaf, cardamom, pepper and other whole spices. Once they start crackling, add whole red chillies, grated ginger and slit green chillies. Cook them on a low flame for about 2 minutes.

2. Cook The Powdered Spices

In a small bowl, mix the powdered spices with 2-3 teaspoons of water to form a paste. Add this paste to the pan once the whole spices are ready. Cook on low flame and stir carefully to avoid burning. If needed, switch off the flame while stirring to prevent the spices from sticking.

3. Add The Potatoes

After 2 minutes, add the boiled and lightly mashed potatoes. Mix well with the masala, adding a little water so that the flavours coat the potatoes evenly.

4. Add The Buttermilk

Keep the flame low and slowly pour in the buttermilk, stirring continuously so it blends smoothly with the potato and spice mix. Cook gently on low flame until the colour of the curry changes.

5. Season And Finish

When the curry begins to boil, add both black salt and regular salt. Stir in roasted kasuri methi and fresh coriander leaves. Allow the curry to simmer for a few minutes until it reaches the desired consistency.

Health Benefits Of Mattha Aloo

Mattha Aloo is not only flavourful but also light and digestion friendly. Its buttermilk base makes it cooling, especially in the hot months.

Probiotics: Buttermilk supports gut health.

Low on oil: Compared to rich curries, it feels lighter.

Balanced: Potatoes add fibre and energy without heaviness.

This balance of comfort and health is one reason why it is often chosen as a summer curry.

Serving Suggestions And Variations

Traditionally, Mattha Aloo is served with puri or paratha, but it is versatile enough to be paired with other staples.

For lighter meals, serve it with steamed rice or rotis.

For variation, a small amount of gram flour can be added to thicken the curry.

To make it milder, reduce the number of chillies.

Whichever way it is cooked, the buttermilk base gives Mattha Aloo its unique, refreshing flavour.

Tips And Tricks For Mattha Aloo

There are two common methods of preparation:

Method 1: Add buttermilk after tempering, then potatoes later.

Method 2: Add potatoes first with spices, then stir in buttermilk.

Both work well. You can try each to see which version you prefer.

Once you make Mattha Aloo, it is likely to become a regular feature on your table. Its tangy, spiced flavours and ease of cooking make it one of those recipes you will return to again and again.