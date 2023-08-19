Aloo is an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine. From snacks like aloo tikki to simple aloo curry, the vegetable finds its way into most of our recipes. Aloo curry is one of the most commonly made dishes in Indian households. Easy to make yet superb in taste, it's our go-to option whenever we are short of cooking ideas. But adding just one ingredient can transform simply into extraordinary. Next time you plan to make aloo curry, grab some mint leaves and make the tantalizing pudina aloo curry. This fragrant curry, infused with the invigorating taste of mint combined with the comfort of potatoes, will lift up your senses. The process remains just as simple, so why not bring minty freshness to your favourite curry

Also Read: Watch: Make This Easy Besan Aloo Curry On Days When You're Confused What To Coo

Pudina Aloo Curry, also known as Minty Potato Curry, is a testament to the ingenious way Indian cooking brings together seemingly simple ingredients to create a masterpiece of taste. The key player here is the aromatic pudina or mint leaves, which lends a refreshing and zesty flavour to the curry, perfectly complementing the starchy goodness of potatoes.

Photo Credit: Istock

The Magic of Pudina:

Mint, or pudina, is more than just a refreshing herb. Its health benefits are as impressive as its flavour. Pudina is known to aid digestion, relieve nausea, and even improve cognitive function. The inclusion of mint in this curry not only enhances its taste but also adds a touch of wellness to your plate. Let's get straight to the recipe so that you can make this amazing dish for your next meal.

How To Make Pudina Aloo Curry | Pudina Aloo Curry Recipe:

Start by sauteeing cumin seeds and mustard seeds till they splutter, and then add onions, ginger-garlic paste, and green chillies. Saute until the raw smell disappears. Then add the tomato puree, along with common spices like coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and, of course, salt. Once the tomatoes are cooked, throw in the potato cubes and cook in water till tender. Lastly, add mint leaves and garam masala, cook for a couple of minutes, and you're done.

Also Read: 5 Easy Aloo Curry Recipes You Can Make Under 30 Mins





Click here for the complete recipe for pudina mint aloo curry.





Pudina Aloo Curry is best enjoyed with steamed rice, fluffy naan, or hot rotis. Its minty freshness cuts through the richness of the potatoes, creating a perfect dish that's suitable for both casual family meals and special occasions.