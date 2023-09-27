Name that one vegetable that no one can say no to. Hint: it's available year-round in every Indian kitchen. You guessed it right; we are talking about the hearty potatoes (aloo)! Aloo is man's best friend we all agree to it univocally. Right? Be it to put together a festive meal or to whip up something quick in between work, an aloo or two always comes to the rescue. From appetisers to the main course and desserts as well - there is a wide range of aloo recipes available around. Take aloo curry for instance. A delicious mishmash of potatoes and spices, aloo curry never fails to impress us with its earthy and comforting flavours.

Now, if you delve in deep, you will find the humble aloo curry has countless variations across the country. Each of these recipes has its unique aroma, taste, texture, and cooking time. Here, we got you some of our favourite aloo curry recipes that are quick, easy, and make a perfect option for busy weekdays. Take a look.

5 Easy Aloo Curry Recipes For Quick Meals:

1. Aloo-Kalonji Curry:

This is possibly the simplest recipe on the list. All you need to do is, cut the aloo into cubes, fry them with some kalonji, add water, salt, sugar, and green chillies, and cook until it turns soft. You can enjoy this quick and easy aloo curry with rice, roti, and paratha. Click here for the detailed recipe.

2. Aloo-Tamatar Ka Jhol:

Aloo, as we all know, refers to potato, while tamatar stands for tomato, and jhol means curry. To put it simply, it is an aloo curry that includes tangy tomatoes for added colour and flavours. Alongside, the dish includes a host of spices and paneer that makes it delicious and perfect to refuel you with energy in between a hectic schedule. Click here for the recipe.

3. Khatte Lehsuni Aloo:

If you are looking for something aromatic, tangy, and flavourful, then this is just the aloo curry recipe for you to try. This quick recipe comes with a strong aroma of garlic, sauteed in a pool of spices and mixed with aloo for a delicious meal. You can pair this easy aloo curry with rice and dal or paratha and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.

4. Mughlai Aloo:

The very name might make you feel it's a rich and extensive aloo curry recipe that might take a lot of time to prepare. Don't worry, this recipe is nothing like that! In fact, it is a super quick aloo curry recipe that features a rich and traditional blend of aromatic spices and potatoes dipped in a luscious gravy. Click here for the recipe.

5. Corn Aloo Sabzi:

We also have a recipe for the ones who swear by eating healthy. This aloo curry contains a portion of sweet corn that makes the dish nutritious and wholesome at the same time. The best part is that you need just a handful of ingredients to make this healthy aloo curry for a quick lunch. Click here for the recipe.

Go through the list carefully and pick one easy aloo curry recipe to prepare for your next meal! Do let us know how you liked it.