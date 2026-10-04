





There was a time when this woman from Madhya Pradesh used to sit idle at her stall, but now her roadside kachori business is drawing crowds throughout the day. A recent video showing her busy stall has gone viral on social media, with the woman sharing how her business has grown.





Pointing towards a large wok at her stall, the woman said that she had bought it only four days ago, but it was already proving too small for the demand. She added that she would now have to get an even bigger one.

Talking about the immense crowd at her stall, she said, “Even if I open it at 12 in the night, it will be like this till 12 in the night. There is not even a minute that the pan is not at work. From 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening, it is crowded like this.”





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The woman also recalled how different things were earlier. She said she would prepare kachoris only once and sit at the stall for around half a day. However, with the growing demand, she now runs the stall throughout the day and has even hired additional help.





When asked how many kachoris she makes and sells in a day, she replied, “1,000 kachoris.”





She further explained that she used to remain at the stall until around 8 or 8:30 pm, but the growing customer demand has now made it a full-day operation. She said she has also taken help now to manage the rush.

The woman then credited the person recording her as she was the one who had uploaded the video on social media and helped her reach a wider audience. She expressed her gratitude, saying that people had discovered her stall after seeing the videos.





“I am very thankful to you. You uploaded my video and reached people,” she said.





The creator reveals that she always returns to the stall to eat her kachoris. As the freshly prepared kachoris come out of the wok, a queue of customers can be seen waiting to get their turn at the end of the video.





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How are social media users reacting?





The video has since attracted attention online, with many praising her patience and hard work. Others thanked food bloggers for helping the small roadside food stall grow significantly through her video.





“Aunty aapke chehre ki khushi alag hi bata rhi he ap kitni khush hain. (Aunty's face clearly shows how happy she is),” read a comment.





Another said, “Me bhi fan hu kadi kachori ka.”





“Good work @bhukkad_buddy_ location b dal do..so more people will reach their…,” wrote a user.





An individual stated, “Aunty, salute to your hard work. Your patience paid off and you got success.”





“When I saw aunty's video for the first time, I felt very sad after seeing it. You really brought a change in her life. I felt very good after watching this video today,” commented another.