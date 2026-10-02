Indian cuisine is incomplete without a hint of achaar or pickle, which provides a subtle kick of tanginess and spice, making everything taste better. While all of us are familiar with the usual varieties of pickle, such as mango or lemon, fewer know or have heard of a biryani-flavoured version.



Surprised? A Hyderabad-based store offers this unique pickle for its customers.



Situated in Murgi Chowk, Qadeem Achar Ghar sells 16 different varieties of achaar, including a biryani-flavoured one.



Biryani-Flavoured Pickle



The store started in 1954 as a grocery store, as per Time Out magazine. Qadeem Achar Ghar only sold pickles as add-ons. Soon, the item became one of their most popular products.



The biryani pickle was introduced only a few years ago. Inspired by the flavourful and spicy Hyderabadi biryani, the condiment aims to recreate the nostalgia of the dish.



The store owner, Shaik Huzaifa Al Amoodi, told Time Out that his family wanted to recreate the magic of Hyderabadi biryani with a pickle that could be mixed with rice and bring back the taste of home for expats.



It took two months of experimentation and several batches to get the consistency right. The pickle has over twenty ingredients. It is infused with classic spices such as cloves, birista fried onion, cardamom, cashews, and cinnamon.



Unlike actual biryani, this pickle is completely vegetarian.



“It carries the soul of biryani, reimagined in a way that fits into everyday meals,” a post on Qadeem Achar Ghar's Instagram page claims.





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How Store Manages Its Pickle Business



The vegetarian pickles are made fresh twice a week. The non-vegetarian variants are created from scratch every couple of days.



During vacations, the store sells up to tens of kilos of non-vegetarian pickles daily.



The store is still a family-run business, with Huzaifa and his two brothers making the pickles.



While the location of the store has not changed, it has moved along with the times. The homemade recipes are now sent in vacuum-sealed packages. There is also a website and Instagram page for orders.



Now, a variety of papad (mostly lentil- and rice-based) are also sold to customers.



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