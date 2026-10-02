Sometimes, a business idea begins with something as simple as a meal. For Ajay Gopinath, a former banker from Kochi, a visit to a Bengaluru restaurant introduced him to microgreens. Microgreens are young seedlings of vegetables and herbs, commonly used to garnish dishes and add flavour, colour and nutrients.





Curious about the tiny greens and their nutritional value, Ajay began exploring how to grow them. The idea was different from his banking career, but he decided to learn more before switching.





Around 2017–18, he started growing microgreens on a small scale. Instead of rushing to launch a business, he spent the next two years researching and testing growing methods before turning his home setup into a commercial venture.

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Learning Through Trial And Error





Ajay's early experiments did not always go as planned. His first attempt involved using tissue paper to grow green gram, but the results were disappointing, according to The Better India. He also found that online tutorials did not always provide the guidance he needed.





He eventually sought advice from a microgreens expert in the UK, who helped him understand the importance of choosing the right seeds. According to Ajay, microgreens seeds should be "Non-Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), non-hybrid, non-treated and open-pollinated seeds."





He then sourced seeds from places including Bengaluru, Pune and Chhattisgarh, gradually improving his growing process. The focus was on getting the right conditions and producing greens with consistent taste and quality.





How An 80 Sq Ft Room Became His First Farm





Once he had gained enough experience, Ajay converted a small room at home into the first commercial growing space for his venture, Grow Greens.





The setup began with just two racks and a handful of trays. Microgreens can be grown in a relatively small space, but successful cultivation requires attention to growing conditions, temperature and seed quality.





Ajay began with a few varieties and gradually expanded the range. Grow Greens now cultivates microgreens such as radish, mustard, sunflower and beet, among others.





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According to the company's website, the farm produces around 5 kg of fresh microgreens daily. It says the greens are grown without pesticides or fertilisers and that the business uses non-hybrid, non-treated, open-pollinated seeds.





A Growing Brand





Grow Greens has now expanded its offerings and reach. According to the Grow Greens website, the business offers more than 35 varieties of microgreens and operates through over 140 franchise models across India. According to The Better India, Ajay earns up to ₹5 lakh a month from growing organic microgreens.