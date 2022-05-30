No matter the season, time, or mood, our sweet cravings can hit any minute. And when that happens, we are generally roaming around the house from cabinet to drawers to either find a piece of chocolate or even a sweet biscuit. But, we all can agree that these nibbles are not enough to satisfy our cravings. So, how about the next time you want to have something sweet, you bake a cake?! We know that baking a cake is an extremely long procedure with various ingredients. But trust us, it always doesn't have to be like that. There are many easy-to-make cake recipes that are ready in just 10 minutes or less! Don't believe us? Well, then you have to try out this amazing microwave coffee cake.





(Also Read: 11 Best Simple Cake Recipes | 11 Top Easy Cake Recipes)





As the name suggests, this yummy cake has the flavour of the coffee. It only requires a handful of ingredients and will be ready in no time. This cake recipe is as simple as anything can be. Plus, this won't even cause a mess in your kitchen since you can whip this cake in a mug. Once you make this recipe, you can drizzle some melted chocolate, sprinkles, or gems or have it just as it is. In any way, this microwave coffee cake will amaze you with its taste! Take a look at the full recipe below:





(Also Read: 5 Quick And Easy Mug Cake Recipes)

Coffee is used to make a number of desserts.

Microwave Coffee Cake Recipe: Here's How To Make Microwave Coffee Cake

Take a mug or a small bowl. To this, add all-purpose flour, icing sugar, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix this well. Then throw in the milk. Keep the consistency thick. Now add a bit of coffee and combine. Lastly, add vanilla and then microwave till the cake rises. Take it out to check if it is fully cooked, and enjoy!





Click here for the full recipe for this microwave coffee cake. If you are looking for more such mug recipes, find them all here.





Make this yummy and decadent dessert, and let us know how you liked its taste.