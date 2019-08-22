Monsoon Skin Diet: 5 Diet Tips To Get Glowing Skin This Rainy Season

Here Are Some Easy Diet Tips That May Prove Effective For Skincare

The much awaited monsoons are here, but let's admit it, everything is not as hunky dory as we pictured it to be. While we love the nip in the air, a lot of us are not very happy with the state of our skin or hair right now. If you are fed up with your dry and dull skin this monsoon, we must tell you that all is not lost. And no, we are not telling you to seek refuge in expensive skin-care products. There are plenty of natural ways in which you can infuse life in your skin and your diet is one of them.







Monsoon Diet Tips: Here Are Some Easy Diet Tips That May Prove Effective:



1. Eat Seasonal Fruits





Monsoon comes loaded with a bevy of seasonal fruits that may do wonder for your skin - all thanks to their high antioxidant content. Antioxidants prevent free radical activity. Excessive free radical activity makes your skin dull and wrinkly. Some of the vitamin C rich fruits you may include in your monsoon diet are litchis, pears, jamun and peaches.





Monsoon Skincare: Monsoon comes loaded with a bevy of seasonal fruits that may do wonder for your skin

2. Avoid Oily Street Food





We understand it is difficult to tame your cravings in this nippy weather, but bingeing on pakodas and samosa every day may make your skin saggy and deprave it of its sheen. You should ideally monitor your street food intake during monsoon, as the food sitting outside is at a greater chance of getting contaminated. It is a good idea to keep a safe distance from oily and fried food for sake of your skin too.

Monsoon Skincare: It is a good idea to keep a safe distance from oily and fried food

3. Stay Hydrated





Skin cells are mainly constituted by water, if they are dehydrated your skin looked parched and dry. To make sure your skin looks plump and radiant at all times, keep sipping into your glass from time to time. If the plain taste of water bores you, you can keep yourself hydrated by drinking fresh home-made juice, green tea and soups too.





4. Have Lots Of Healthy Seeds





Yes, you heard us! Do not toss away the seeds as they are a treasure trove of nutrients. Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are replete with vitamin E that may help your skin become younger, taut and radiant.





Monsoon skincare: Do not toss away the seeds as they are a treasure trove of nutrients

5. Avoid Sugar





Try to cut back on sugar too. When you eat sugar, the rush of glucose triggers a process called glycation. In this process, the sugar molecules bind in such a way that they make your skin age faster and look wrinkly with time.







Try these diet tips and flaunt your beautiful skin this monsoon!















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



