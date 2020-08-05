Monsoon Snacks: This Rice Vadi Made Out Of Leftover Rice Is All Things Crispy And Scrummy

This rice vadi is made with goodness of rice, chillies, curry leaves, garlic and mild spices.

We can't even sit and count the number of times we've felt like taking a break from work just to enjoy the wonderful weather outside. The pitter-patter on our window panes and the sweet smell of rain-soaked mud has also made us cheat on our diet a couple of times in the past few days, but we are not really complaining. You get to enjoy monsoon just once a year and we want to make the most of it this time around too. Fried crispies and a cup of masala chai is our favourite way to indulge in this season. When it comes to 'monsoon snacks', we rarely think beyond the usual options like pakoda, bhajiya, kachori and samosa. But, at times, it is a good idea to think slightly out of the box. These rice vadis may lend that novel appeal in your monsoon spread that you have been looking for.





Vadi are small, savoury nibbles that are usually made with some kind of flour. Vadis are also of many different kinds, and with a combination of different ingredients, you can make endless variety of vadis in the comfort of your home.

This rice vadi is made with goodness of rice, chillies, curry leaves, garlic and mild spices. The quick fried snack can be an ideal company for your shaam ki chai. The crispy snack is a hit among both kids and adults, alike. The key highlight of the snack is the ingenious use of rice. You do not have to toss your leftover rice in the trash now, you can mash it with ingredients like ajwain, green chillies, hing, garlic paste and curry leaves. Mix and mash the ingredients together until you get a firm dough. Now place a mat, pull out small balls out of the dough, place them across the mat and let them dry in the sun. Remove and store it in air-tight container, and whenever the cravings strike- deep fry a bunch and gobble up! Sounds delicious, right?





You can also use the fried vadis in your gravies. Here's the complete recipe of rice vadi, try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Do not forget to share the pictures.







