Thinking to have something spicy, indulgent and lip-smacking? Well, there are many options that you can make, but if you want to make something easy, then moth kachori is the recipe you should try! Till now, we are sure that you have had all kinds of kachoris, whether it is dal kachori or pyaaz kachori - this delicious snack is loved by most of us. If this sounds exciting to you, then you must try Delhi's famous moth kachori! Found in the little nooks and corners of Delhi, this kachori is a famous street food that fulfils your stomach in no time!





It is made with moth beans, spices, chutneys and tomatoes and onions to add that extra kick of flavour. This recipe is easy to make and is best paired with a cup of tea. Make this dish when you want to indulge in something spicy and fulfilling. So, without waiting any further, let us check out this Dilli style Moth Kachori recipe.

How To Make Moth Kachori | Moth Kachori Recipe

First, soak and boil the moth beans in a pressure cooker. Then in a pan, add ginger-garlic paste and cook it with onions. Next, add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, amchoor powder and salt with the cooked dal.

To make the kachori make a dough from all-purpose flour, wheat flour, salt and fennel seeds and let it rest for a while. Then roll it out and fry soft kachoris out of it.





Now take a bowl and crumble your kachoris in it. From the top, add the prepared moth. Next, throw in green chutney, imly chutney, chopped onion, and tomatoes with some chaat masala and enjoy!





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!