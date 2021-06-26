The weekend finally is here and so is the time to kick back and relax and simply indulge! As soon as the clock strikes 6 on a Friday evening, we quickly wrap up all our work and get set to unwind ourselves with family and friends. And, of course, with some good foods by the side! We don't know about you, but we like making a variety of yummy and decadent dishes throughout the weekend and relish them to the core. This is why we are on a constant search for new recipes to make every weekend fun and interesting. During the search, we recently came across one such dish that blew our mind with its taste and texture. It's the classic moong dal kachori.





Crispy outer shell with a mildly spiced and extremely flavourful stuffing within - moong dal kachori defines everything appetising. And hence, we thought of giving out the recipe to you too. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. According to her, this is a traditional recipe that has been passed on to her by her grandmother. This idea of dadi/nani-style recipe made the moong dal kachori yet more fascinating for us. So, without further ado, let's jump into the recipe.

How To Make Moong Dal Kachori - Moong Dal Kachori Recipe:

The kachori dough:

Take a cup of wheat flour and salt (as per taste) in a bowl.

Add half tsp lime juice to the atta - this helps make the kachoris crispier.

Mix everything together and half tablespoon oil ad mix again.

Once mixed, let's add some water and knead a medium-soft dough.

Cover it with a wet cloth and keep it aside for at least 20 minutes.

The stuffing:

Meanwhile, let's prepare the stuffing. Soak moong dal for 2 hours and then drain the water.

Now, heat oil in a kadhai and add cinnamon stick, whole red chilli, cloves and mustard seeds and let it splutter.

Add hing and then the soaked moong dal in the kadhai. Add water, salt as per taste and let it cook.

Transfer the cooked dal to a bowl and let it cool down completely.

Now, to the dal add freshly grated coconut, chopped coriander leaves, ginger-green chilli paste, lime juice and some sugar. Mix everything together and the stuffing for the kachori is ready.

Fry the kachori:

Make small roundels out of the dough and flatten them with a rolling pin.

Add stuffing and give the kachori a 'potli' shape.

Heat oil and fry the kachori on medium-low flame until golden and crispy.

Apparently, the whole process of making moong dal kachori might look lengthy and tedious; but trust us, it is extremely uncomplicated and easy to make. Try it at home today and indulge!





Watch the complete recipe video here and let us know how you liked it:





