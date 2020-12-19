Street Food Of India: Make Halwai-Style Khasta Matar Kachori In 20 Minutes With This Trick!

Matar kachori is a popular winter delicacy

Highlights Kachori is an iconic Indian street food

Kachoris are basically fried pastries

Kachoris are very popular up North

Come winters and the vegetable carts are loaded with fresh peas or matar as we call it. Crunchy, green peas, with a slight hint of sweet can be added to just about anything and give that dish a delish upgrade. Add it to pulao, puris, curries and you have with yourself a winner. One of our most-favourite matar-based dish is matar kachori. This North Indian street food is often enjoyed for breakfast, people also pair it with spicy aloo curry and chutney. Matar kachoris can be both soft (almost puri-like) or crispy, the latter is known as khasta matar kachori, and it has its own fanbase.





For this delicious recipe by food vlogger Parul, take two cups maida in one bowl, two pinch baking soda (for additional crisp), and salt per taste, 4 tbsp oil and mix well until it starts binding. Then add water and make a soft dough. Close the lid and set aside for 15 minutes.





(Also Read: 11 Best Street Food Recipes | Delicious Street Food Recipes





For the stuffing take one and a half cup of fresh peas, blend it in a blender. To the blender also add green chillies, and ginger. Do not make a fine paste, keep the mixture slightly coarse. Now take a pan, heat 2 tsp oil, then add 1 tsp jeera, ¼ tsp ajwain, ¼ tsp hing and 1 tsp saung . Then add tbsp. besan. Adding besan, would not only add flavour to the besan, but also soak moisture from matar. This would prevent your peas from getting soggy. After besan, add some turmeric, the matar mix, ½ tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp amchur powder, ½ tsp garam masala and finally some freshly chopped coriander powder. Mix everything very well. When the matar masala is ready, pull out a few balls from the mix and keep it aside. Roll out a few puris, stuff them with the matar-mix and deep fry. Your kachoris are ready to serve.

(Also Read: Street Food Of India: How To Make Sooji Gol Gappa, Sonth Ki Chutney And Paani)





You can find the full recipe on the channel ‘Cook With Parul', here's the link:

















Promoted















