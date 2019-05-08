Mother's Day 2019: 5 Amazing Mother's Day Restaurant Deals Around Delhi NCR

She has spent endless hours in the kitchen to make sure you eat clean and right. She has stayed up to ensure you sleep well on nights you were down with that terrible fever. She is the warmest person you know; she is the toughest warrior you have seen, and for all those who think they don't thank their mother's enough, now is the time to pamper and indulge her silly. The city is bustling with amazing Mother's Day deals in some of your favourite restaurants; we handpicked the best of them for you. Have a look.











Amazing Mother's Day Restaurant Deals Around Delhi NCR:







1. Mother's Day Brunch At 1911





Devour in a delicious brunch buffet with a delectable spread of exotic dishes, featuring Prawn and avocado salad, Marinated sole with grain mustard and chilli flakes, Salad bar with low cal dressings and condiments, Live carving of Tenderloin Wellington with Yorkshire pudding, Bacon wrapped Tenderloin medallions with gorgonzola butter and green peppercorn sauce. Other drool-worthy delights like Mum cupcakes, Lemon Posset, Cherry Cheesecake, Victorian Sponge and more are also a part of the spread at 1911 restaurant, The Imperial New Delhi. Pamper her with this marvellous buffet spread thematically designed and hand-crafted to leave you spoilt for choice.





When: 12 May 2019





Where: 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial, Janpath





Price: INR 3900 + taxes per person without alcohol

Brunch Buffet Timings: 12:30pm to 3:30pm





For bookings: 41116602/03





2. 25% Off On Food Bills At Masala Grill





Pamper your mother with a special treat at Masala Grill. Masala Grill is offering 25% off on all your food bills this Mother's Day. Renowned for its delicious vegetarian delicacies, like Soya Chaap, Gulab Jamun, Paneer Tikka,Malai Chaap, Salsa Potato, and Dal Makhani, Masala Grill's offerings are sure to bring a smile on her face, without you having to exhaust your entire pocket money.





When: 12th May'19





Where: Masala Grill, 13, 14 Community Centre, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi





Price per buffet: Rs 550 plus taxes





Time: 11:30am - 12 midnight





For Bookings: 011 47310600





3. Mother's Day Brunch at My Place





It's the time to indulge and splurge, and if you are at Gurugram, you can consider My Place at Gokulam Grand Hotel and Spa. The restaurant is offering a 50 percent discount on food bills this Mother's day. The scrumptious spread includes a bunch of stellar dishes like pasta and beans soup, grilled chicken and avocado with garlic, rosemary pork fillet and sauteed cherry tomato, pear and prawn medley, vazhaikai chops, paruppu urundai kozhambu, khatti nimbu dal, palak paneer, kumb makai masala, pista mousse with coconut jelly, mango mousse with mint jelly, rich chocolate cherry slice, toffee mini brownie bites, mixed berry fillo cups, raspberry eclairs and many more.





When: 12th May 2019





Where: My Place, Gokulam Grand Hotel and Spa





Time: 12.00 - 3.00pm





4. Special Mother's Day Lunch At Hilton, Garden Inn Saket











If you think restaurants in five-star properties would burn a hole in your pocket, then think again! Hilton, Garden Inn Saket is offering a special lunch spread for only Rs. 666, we saw you slurping already. The India Grill at Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi Saket has curated a spread inspired from Continental, Indian, and Oriental cuisines for a rich dining experience that your whole family can enjoy. Aatishi Murg Tikka, Grilled fish lemon butter masala, Parmesan Fish Fingers, Paneer Butter Masala and New York Cheese Cake are some dishes that would stay with you long after you have left the place.





When: 12th May 2019





Where: Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi Saket





Time: 12 pm - 3:30 pm.





Price: INR 666+ Taxes











5. Mother's Day Brunch At Cafe NH8, Radisson





A plethora of scrumptious options to choose from, an exclusive 50% off on food bills and a relaxed afternoon at Cafe NH8, Radisson - there cannot be a better way to ring in your Mother's Day celebrations. So, go ahead create some alluring memories and thank her in the most special way.





When: 12th May





Where: Cafe NH8, Radisson, Gurugram, Udyog Vihar





Time: 12 pm - 2 pm.



