Mother's Day is a special occasion celebrated around the world to honour and appreciate mothers. While we all love our mothers dearly, Mother's Day is a special day to remind them about how much loved and adored they are. One of the best ways to celebrate Mother's Day is to spend quality time with your mom. Make your bond strong with her over a cup of coffee or a great lunch or dinner date. If you are looking for good restaurants to spend some fun time with your mom, worry not, we have got you covered. Check out our Mother's Day special listing below.





Celebrate Mother's Day At These Places:

Delhi

1. 1911, The Imperial New Delhi

If you are planning to take your mom for a special Mother's Day brunch, then 1911, The Imperial New Delhi would be the perfect place for you. The sophisticated 1930s ambiance provides the perfect setting for a leisurely grazing brunch. Tantalise your taste buds with a blend of classic offerings that include Indian street food, live grills, Japanese sushi & sashimi, and much more.



Where: Janpath Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs 3500 (Approx)

2. Andaz Delhi-Hyatt

Treat your mother to a special day with a lavish Mother's Day Sunday brunch at AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi- Hyatt's first luxury lifestyle and business hotel in India. With a variety of artisanal produce, unique delicacies, and bubbly cocktails, AnnaMaya's Mother's Day brunch will definitely be an unforgettable experience for all the mothers out there.





Where: Gate No. 1, Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs 4000-5000 (Approx)

Beautiful spread at AnnaMaya.

3. Bean And The Bear

Bean and The Bear is the finest example of a contemporary cafe, located in GK 3. This recently launched cafe is unique and has the most adorable bear theme ambience in town. Explore the finest European flavours and best of the flavoured coffees, non-alcoholic cocktails, and decadent desserts here.





Where: GK 3, Masjid Moth





Cost for two: Rs 1100 (Approx)

Cute bear themed cafe.

4. Flow-Brew And Dine

From a diverse collection of bespoke cocktails to delectable global cuisine, Flow-Brew and Dine is the perfect date spot for you and your mom, this Mother's Day! The place has both indoor and outdoor seating where you can have an amazing time.





Where: 2nd Floor Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket





Cost for two: Rs 2,600 (Approx)

Have a scrumptious meal on Mother's day at Flow-Brew And Dine.

5. Brew Dog

Make the most of Mother's Day by celebrating the joy of Motherhood. Be it pet moms or other moms, all moms visiting the outlet will get a free meal for their pets and all the mothers will get to enjoy a free beer or a mocktail. Get ready to spend some fun time at the Brew Dog.





Where: Brewdog Gurugram, One Horizon Center





Cost for two: Rs 2000 (Approx)

6. Dhansoo Cafe, Gurugram

Classic dishes from around India accompanied with handcrafted drinks-sounds like your mom's kind of scene? Take your mom out for a special lunch or dinner date and make her feel more loved at Dhansoo café, Gurugram. Enjoy 10% off on the total bill on the Mother's Day occasion.





Where: Dhansoo Café, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon





Cost for two: Rs 2000 (Approx)

7. Café Staywoke

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and taking your mom out for a great dining experience is a must. Enjoy a lovely meal that goes best with Mother's Day special orange and almond tea cake at Café Staywoke.





Where: Ground Floor, Worldmark, Sector 65 Gurugram





Cost for two: Rs 1500 (Approx)

Enjoy delicious brunch at Cafe Staywoke.

8. Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining

Mother's Day is just around the corner! It is a day to make your mother feel special. If you are looking for a perfect place to celebrate this day with your mother and your family in Gurgaon, then this is the perfect place for you. Reflex has some exciting offers for all the mothers in the house. The gourmet food and lively entertainment will surely add to making a beautiful memory with your lovely parents.





Where: Ground Floor, M3M International Financial Centre, Sector 66, Gurgaon





Cost for two: Rs 2500 (Approx)

Mumbai

1. The Park

Enjoy a perfect Mother's Day brunch by the poolside. They have a specially curated buffet for moms along with a live musical band. That's not all, all mothers will get a 30% discount to dine here.





Where: The Park, Navi Mumbai: West1 and Aqua





Cost for two: Rs 2300 (Approx)

2. J W Marriot

This Mother's Day, gift your mother a token of indulgence as JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu offers a decadent lavish brunch at the city's favorite brunch destination- Lotus Café. The lavish spread promises a delectable affair, featuring a wide variety of cuisines from around the world. The menu includes everything from classic brunch staples to exotic dishes.





Where: Jw Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Tara Road





Cost for two: Rs 6500 (Approx)

Have a lavish lunch at JW Marriot Mumbai.

3. Novotel Mumbai International Airport

This Mother's day, take your mother for a spectacular meal at Novotel Mumbai International Airport. The flavorsome brunch here features a spring-themed menu focusing on fresh seasonal ingredients and handcrafted cocktails. The brunch also presents "all you can eat" buffet stations including Mexican, Italian, Chaat and an extravagant Dessert counter.





Where: Entrance no 3, CTS 1359, Andheri - Kurla Rd, next to Airport Metro Station





Cost for two: Rs 3000 (Approx)

Bangalore

1. J W Marriot

Planning a good dinner date with your mom? JW Marriot has curated a few interesting dining options for Mother's Day. That's not all they are also organising a masterclass with 'the flavour queen' Chef Minoli De Silva, the MasterChef Australia contestant. The gorgeous chef will demonstrate some of her signature fusion dishes.





Where: JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road





Cost for two: Rs 4500 (Approx)

2. Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery introduces a decadent range of goodies for Mother's Day featuring chocolate-covered strawberry pudding, flower cupcakes, and caramel pecan cheesecake. Give your mother the sweet treat she deserves.





Where: J.K. Plaza, Indiranagar, Bengaluru





Cost for two: Rs 500 (Approx)

3. Amiel Gourmet

Surprise your mother with a special gift selection which includes a delightful box of chocolates, an assortment of French canapés, and more that are sure to make her day truly special.





Where: Sahakaranagar Outlet





Cost for two: Rs 2000 (Approx)





Happy Mother's Day!