Motichoor Ladoo holds a special place in our hearts during pujas, festivals, and weddings. With the festivities around the corner, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Karva Chauth, and Bhai Dooj, this sweet treat is high in demand. However, concerns about adulterated sweets during the festive season still exist. That's why some folks prefer to whip up their favourite sweets at home, savouring them as Prasad or delectable desserts. If you're eager to craft Motichoor Ladoos at home this festive season, our article is here to guide you with some confectionery wisdom. We've gathered a few crucial tips to help you on your ladoo-making journey.





What is the difference between Boondi Laddus and Motichoor Laddoos?

Both Boondi Laddoos and Motichoor Laddoos are crafted from gram flour, but the key difference lies in the size of the boondi. Boondi Laddus are made with thicker boondi, while Motichoor Laddus use tiny, delicate boondi, resulting in distinct tastes and textures.





4 Essential Tips for Crafting Perfect Motichoor Laddoos







1. Batter Consistency: Ensure that the batter for your laddus isn't too thin; it should have a smooth, flowing texture.





2. Choose Desi Ghee: For frying the boondi, opt for desi ghee; it elevates the flavour of your laddus significantly.





3. Oil as an Alternative: If you're looking to reduce ghee usage, you can also fry the boondi in oil. However, you can still use ghee while shaping the laddus for that authentic taste.





4. Minimal Syrup Stirring: There's no need to constantly stir the syrup. Let it do its magic without interference.





5. Try Different Tools: Traditionally, a strainer is used to make boondi, but you can also use a piping bag for added convenience.





How to Make the Perfect Motichoor Laddoos At Home

1. Prepare the Boondi Batter







Begin by sifting gram flour through a sieve into a bowl to remove any lumps. Gradually add water while whisking to create a smooth batter. You can choose to add a pinch of baking soda for fluffier boondi, but it's not necessary with proper beating.





2. Fry the Boondi







Heat desi ghee in a pan over moderate heat. Pour the batter through a strainer or piping bag into the hot oil, stirring gently to form a small boondi. Ensure they're cooked thoroughly on low heat. Drain the boondi on tissue paper to remove excess ghee.





3. Mix Boondi with Syrup







In a separate bowl, mix half a teaspoon of orange food colour with some water. In a pan, dissolve sugar in one cup of water over heat. Add the boondi and simmer on low until the syrup is fully absorbed. Cover and remove from heat.





4. Shape the Ladoos







Transfer the mixture to a plate, add some melon seeds, and mix. Grease your hands with ghee and shape the mixture into round ladoos. Add a touch of silver garnish for an elegant finish. Serve and enjoy your homemade Motichoor Ladoos.





By following these handy tips, you can create Motichoor Ladoos that will be a hit at any festival or celebration. So, why wait? Get ready to indulge in the sweetness of homemade treats!



