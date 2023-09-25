Amritsar is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. While visiting the Golden Temple is the top thing to do on everyone's itinerary, there's no way you can go back without exploring the city's bustling food culture. Of course, there are plenty of mouth-watering Punjabi delicacies that you can indulge in here, but the one that manages to steal the spotlight every single time is the classic combination of chole and kulche. You'll find numerous eateries selling them in every nook and cranny of the city. This can make it hard to figure out which one to visit, especially if you're visiting Amritsar for the first time. Don't worry; that's exactly why we're here to help you out. Find below a list of five of the best chole kulche joints in Amritsar that you should definitely not miss:

Here Are 5 Best Places To Enjoy Chole Kulche In Amritsar:

1. Kulcha Land

Your quest to find the best kulchas in Amritsar would be incomplete if you did not stop by this iconic place. Located right opposite the district shopping centre in the bustling Ranjit Avenue area, this place is hard to miss. They serve not one but three different varieties of kulchas, including the classic Amritsari Kulcha, Masala Kulcha, and Paneer Kulcha. Their chole is packed with flavour and has the right amount of spice. You'll often find this eatery packed with crowds, especially during the mornings, so be ready to wait a few extra minutes. But trust us, it's totally worth it.

What: Kulcha Landa

Where: Opposite District Shopping Complex, B-Block, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar

When: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 200 (Approx)

2. Kesar Da Dhaba

Kesar da dhaba needs no introduction. It is one of the best chole kulche joints in Amritsar that every tourist visits. Although situated in a narrow lane, it's not hard to locate it due to its popularity. With a legacy of over 100 years, it continues to serve the most authentic Punjabi food. Their kulchas are generously slathered with butter, and their crispy texture is simply to die for. When paired with their mouth-watering chole, it's an absolute treat. Another dish you should definitely not miss trying here is their dal makhni, which is slow-cooked over a period of 12 hours and tastes divine.

What: Kesar Da Dhaba

Where: Chowk Passian, Gali Rajpura, Near Telephone Exchange, Amritsar

When: 12:30 pm to 10:45 pm

Cost For Two: INR 450 (Approx)

3. Pehalwan Kulcha

Another popular spot to relish the best chole kulche in Amritsar is Pehalwan Kulcha. This legendary place has been serving mouth-watering kulchas since 1953. The kulchas here are super crispy and served warm with a generous dollop of ghee instead of butter, and of course, some spicy chole to relish along with it. Pehalwan Kulcha is open only until 2 in the afternoon, so make sure to plan your visit accordingly. We are sure you won't go back disappointed after trying their chole kulche.

What: Pehalwan Kulcha

Where: Lakshmanser Road, Near Iskcon Temple, Nimak Mandi, Amritsar

When: 8 am to 2 pm

Cost For Two: INR 200 (Approx)

4. All India Famous Amritsari Kulcha

Although a small joint with limited seating capacity, people don't mind waiting to indulge in their scrumptious kulchas. The chole kulche served here is oozing with flavour and will surely delight your taste buds. When paired with a tall glass of their sweet lassi, it makes for a winning combination. They even serve a spicy pudina chutney along with their kulchas, which serve as the perfect accompaniment. So, if you want to indulge in one of the best kulchas in Amritsar, do not skip visiting this place.

What: All India Famous Amritsari Kulcha

Where: Basant Avenue, Maqbool Road, Near Race Course Road, Amritsar

When: 9 am to 4 pm

Cost For Two: INR 200 (Approx)

5. Bhai Kulwant Singh Kulchian Wale

This eatery has an ideal location, as it is situated close to the Golden Temple. It's always bustling with crowds of tourists and is a must-try when in Amritsar. They serve five different varieties of kulchas, including gobhi, paneer, aloo, mixed vegetables, and pithi kulcha. Their chole is an absolute delight to indulge in as well. It's not just the taste; they are quite nominally priced too, with kulchas starting at just Rs 40. And needless to say, do not forget to pair them with a chilled glass of lassi.

What: Bhai Kulwant Singh Kulchian Wale

Where: Bazar Bikaneria, Near Golden Temple, Katra Ahluwalia, Amritsar

When: 8 am to 4 pm

Cost For Two: INR 200 (Approx)

Add these best places to your must-try list for your next vacation in Amritsar.