Are you tired of the same old paneer recipes and looking to level up your lunch game? Look no further! We're about to spill the beans on a Parsi delicacy that's about to become your new obsession - Paneer Akuri! Imagine tender paneer, sauteed in a medley of aromatic spices and infused with a creamy richness that's simply irresistible. This dish is a flavour bomb waiting to explode in your mouth! Recently, Masterchef Aruna Vijay shared her secret recipe for Paneer Akuri on her Instagram handle and we're thrilled to share it with you. But first, let's understand what akuri is.

What Is Akuri?

Akuri is a delicious Indian breakfast dish from the Parsi community, typically made with scrambled eggs, spices, herbs and aromatics. Paneer akuri is a variation that replaces eggs with paneer, offering a creamy twist. This dish is perfect for lunch and dinner.

How Is Akuri Different From Bhurji?

Akuri and bhurji differ in texture and flavour profile. Akuri has a softer, creamier texture, while bhurji is typically more crumbly. Akuri often includes richer ingredients like cream or butter, whereas bhurji is often lighter and more rustic.

Feature Akuri Bhurji Texture Soft, creamy, slightly runny Crumbly, dry, well-cooked Flavour Profile Rich, mildly spiced Spicy, robust, more rustic Ingredients May include cream, butter Simple spices, onions, tomatoes Cooking Style Cooked until just set Cooked until moisture evaporates Origin Pari cuisine Popular across North India

Is Paneer Akuri Healthy?

Paneer akuri packs a good balance of nutrients. Paneer itself is rich in protein and calcium, which help in muscle repair and bone health. When combined with vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and capsicum, the dish also provides fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. The spices not only enhance flavour but may also aid digestion. However, if cooked with generous amounts of butter or cream, the saturated fat and calorie content can rise. Opting for low-fat paneer or limiting added fat makes it a lighter, protein-rich meal that can fit well into a balanced diet.

What Pairs Well With Paneer Akuri?

Paneer akuri pairs well with toast, pav, paratha or roti, and can also be enjoyed with rice or accompanied by a refreshing salad or raita. These options complement its rich and creamy flavour.

How To Make Paneer Akuri At Home | Akuri Recipe

Making paneer akuri at home is pretty simple. Follow these steps:

Make The Akuri

Heat butter in a pan. Add cumin seeds, green chillies, ginger, garlic, onion and tomato. Saute until soft. Add all the dry spices and salt. Mix in paneer and cream. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Toast The Pav

Slice the pav, apply butter, and toast them on a tawa until golden and crispy.

Assemble And Serve

Fill the toasted pav with the hot, creamy paneer akuri. Serve it up with a side of ketchup and get ready to devour the most delicious paneer pav you've ever had!

Watch the full recipe video below:

With its rich flavours, paneer akuri is sure to become a favourite dish in your kitchen - so why not give it a try and experience the delightful taste of this Parsi classic for yourself?



