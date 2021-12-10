For most of us, mornings are the most hectic time of the day. We have house chores to complete, start with our office work, and complete the pending tasks and whatnot. And as we are caught up in this mess, we usually resort to having a piece of bread and butter with coffee/tea. But this might not be enough to fill our hunger. Although, toasted bread and butter may be an easy and quick option when pressed for time, a toast doesn't always need to be boring! There are many ways in which we can amp up the taste of a regular toast. One such way being, a delicious chilli cheese toast! This toast recipe is bursting with flavours that melt in your mouth in every bite. Plus, you can easily prepare the mixture of it the night before and quickly whip it up in the morning.





(Also Read: Hyderabadi Toast, Sindhi Toast And More: 5 Regional Toast Recipes For Delicious Breakfast)





In this dish, a mix of spices is blended with milk to create a batter. Then the bread is dipped in the mixture and cooked with cheese! Sounds easy and delicious, right? You can easily make this recipe whenever sudden hunger strikes. People of all ages would love to have it. Find the full recipe below:

Here's How To Make Chilli Cheese Toast | Chilli Cheese Toast Recipe

First, mix the cheese, salt, chilli powder, coriander, green chillies, baking powder and enough milk to beat to a thick batter. Blend it and keep it aside. Next, cut off the edges of the slices of the bread and divide each into halves. Pile the cheese mixture over the slices. Now, heat a pan with some oil, dip the bread pieces in batter, and pan-fry. Brown on both sides and serve hot with coffee or tea!

For the full recipe of chilli cheese toast, click here.





Make this scrumptious toast recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.