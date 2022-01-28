There are few things as blissful in life as a grilled cheese toast. A crusty slice of bread topped with oodles of melted cheese is a dish that simply melts in the mouth every time. A slight twist on the classic grilled cheese recipe is the chilli cheese toast. Rather than just cheese and toast, this dish has an additional element of spice through the addition of chilli into it. Television show host and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi recently shared one of her favourite Chilli Cheese Toast recipes on Instagram Reels. Trust us; it's the perfect way to unwind this weekend after a long and hectic week. Take a look:

Posted by Padma Lakshmi on her official Instagram handle, the video has raked in over 405k views and over 23k likes. "Chile Cheese Toast. Anyone else grow up on this," she asked in the caption.





In the recipe, Padma Lakshmi first starts by grinding together green chillies in a mortar and pestle. She then spreads this spicy chilli mix on a slice of bread, that's put on a buttered skillet. Grated cheese is added on top along with the herbs of choice. Once the cheese is melted, cut the toast into two and dig in!





How simple and delicious, right? The ace chef's recipe is definitely on our must-try list this weekend. Recently, Padma Lakshmi had explored her Indian roots with another delightful recipe for Chidambaram Chicken that she said was one of her all-time favourites. "I've been making this dish since college and it's named after my uncle! This recipe isn't vegetarian, but you can substitute firm tofu or meaty mushrooms," she wrote in the caption.

What did you think of the delicious recipes by Padma Lakshmi? Tell us in the comments.