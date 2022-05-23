When it comes to breakfast, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Maybe a toast, paratha, upma or poha? We generally try to keep our breakfast meals light and healthy. But at times, we want to let go of that daily routine meal and dig in something indulgent. At times like this, chole bhature and bedmi puri might do the work. But this time, we suggest you ditch these items too and have a non-veg spread! Yes, you read that right. Now we know that non-veg recipes are generally heavy to have early in the morning. But the dishes that we bring to you today are not like that. They are simple to make, easy to digest, loaded with proteins and give you a fulfilling feeling too! So, if you also want to try out some non-veg recipes for breakfast, check out this list of dishes you can make.





Here Are 5 Non-Veg Recipes For Breakfast

This omelette is created with spicy chilli and peppery garlic flavours. This recipe is worth trying if you have a hot taste palate. This omelette recipe takes only minutes to prepare. Try it out today!





In this dish, the chicken is marinated before being cooked on a pan or in the oven. Then, in any bread of your choosing, create this sandwich with vegetables and sauces. You can easily make this sandwich into a sub and eat it!





Here's another great chicken recipe for you to enjoy. This salad features grilled chicken, vegetables, and a tasty dipping sauce. This salad is simple to make at home and all things delicious. Have it with coffee and relish.





Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes are abbreviated as BLT. It is a very popular sandwich in the United States. People prepare it in their own unique way. If you're new to this recipe, we'll keep it easy and make it the traditional way.





Mutton keema parathas are really delectable. Although many people are unaware of this decadent paratha, it is a delicacy in many regions of the world. It's thick, stacked, and filled equally on all sides with keema. You can have this recipe for a heavy brunch too.







Try out these fantastic recipes and let us know which one you liked the best!

