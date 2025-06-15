Defining local cuisine in any major Indian city is not easy-Chennai included. The capital of Tamil Nadu has been shaped by waves of migration since its establishment in 1639 as the starting point of colonial India. Once the nerve centre of the Madras Presidency, Chennai has long absorbed culinary influences from across South India. Its earliest small eateries catered to professionals who had arrived from various regions for work. Over the decades, Chennai's food scene has evolved into something bold, unapologetic, and proudly regional-still grounded in tradition, but far more diverse and expressive than ever before. If you are visiting or simply hungry to eat your way through Chennai, these dishes are a must-try.

Here Are 8 Iconic Local Dishes To Eat In Chennai (And Where To Find Them):

1. Nethili Fry

Chennai was once a cluster of fishing villages, and the city's fishing communities are among its earliest settlers. The city's love for nethili fry is almost unconditional. You can't go wrong with fried anchovies tossed in a flaming hot masala, especially when the anchovies are fresh off the boat. Go local and try this out at popular seafood stalls like Sundari Akka Kadai near Marina Beach or Pooja Fish Fry near Besant Nagar beach. If it's date night, then drive down East Coast Road (ECR) to C Salt, at the Sheraton Grand, which offers a beautiful setting on the beach.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@spicefortaste



2. Ambur Biryani

Chennai is arguably one of the best cities for biryani in the country. Biryani from two of Tamil Nadu's premier biryani towns - Dindigul and Ambur - dominate the city's 'biryani-scape'. We're partial to Ambur biryani that is cooked in a 'dum' style and uses either the short-grain seeraga samba rice or basmati rice. Ambur Canteen (in T Nagar) is one of our preferred spots for Ambur biryani. Their culinary team are from Ambur and their rice-to-meat ratio elevates the biryani.

Photo Credit: Ambur Canteen

3. Podi Idli

There are multiple versions of the idlis in Chennai. From the classic idlis served at breakfast to the button-sized idlis that float in a sambar (also called sambar idli) to fried cocktail-sized idlis that are a popular bar snack in the city. But our favourite is the ghee podi idli slathered with ghee and idli milaga podi (aka gunpowder). Try it at Murugan Idli Shop (Besant Nagar).

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Millet Pongal

Pongal is a popular breakfast option across Tamil Nadu and is also celebrated in the state's annual harvest festival in January. While most versions of Pongal combine rice with moong dal, the city's growing fascination with healthy millet options has seen rice replaced by millet varieties like foxtail millet. Try the ven (white) Pongal or Sakkarai (sweet) Pongal at restaurants like Millet Maagic (Alwarpet) or Prem's Grama Bhojanam (Adyar).

Photo Credit: Instagram/@indranarayan

5. Elaneer Payasam

This is a Chennai dessert that was first created in fine dining restaurants. While there are quite a few sweets that use coconut milk or tender coconut kernels in parts of South India, the idea to combine them in a delicate cold dessert along with reduced milk is probably a recent restaurant phenomenon. Try this sinful dessert at Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel or Savya Rasa (Kotturpuram).

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Kadai Roast

There is a misconception in some parts of India that Chennai tilts towards vegetarian food. Restaurants like Ponnusamy (in Royapettah) bust that myth and have been catering to Chennai's meat lovers since the 1950s. One of the restaurant's popular dishes is the kadai (quail) roast finished with their trademark fiery masala.

Photo Credit: Ponnusamy Hotel

7. Chicken 65

There are many legends that surround the genesis of one of Chennai's most popular chicken dishes, including bizarre theories around the 65 spices that go into it. Most local foodies concur that this dish was invented at Buhari Hotel on Anna Salai (aka Mount Road). It was added to their menu in 1965 (hence the name). You can also try the boneless version (Chicken 90) when you are at Buhari.

Photo Credit: Buhari Hotel

8. Ghee Roast Dosa

The dosa is certainly one of Chennai's anytime meals. The ghee roast (save this for your cheat day) is a meal in itself. You can't go wrong with a massive, crispy dosa that's crafted with equal quantities of love and ghee that's served with a variety of chutneys and sambar. From Sangeetha Veg Restaurant (Adyar) to Saravana Bhavan (RK Salai), there are scores of restaurants that serve an epic version.