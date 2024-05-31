Want to go on a bar crawl covering iconic spots in Mumbai? Or are you looking for a special destination for celebratory cocktails? Either way, we have a list that will come to your rescue. We have curated region-wise selections of some of the best bars in Mumbai you must try. If you're keen to explore the city's cocktail scene, these places should be on your radar. Every establishment offers a distinctive experience, whether it's through the ingredients of their drinks, the uniqueness of the decor, the fantastic view outside, or a different factor altogether. Check out our top selections below:

14 Best Bars In Mumbai - For A Bar Crawl, A Celebration Or A Fun Night Out

Colaba:

1. Leopold Cafe, Colaba

Start your evening at one of the most iconic establishments of South Mumbai - Leopold Cafe. Perhaps you can drop by after catching a glimpse of The Gateway Of India (it's located nearby). Here, the attraction is more about the vibes than the menu. So immerse yourself in the old-school charm of this cafe and bar established in 1871. Ensure you tick it off your 'Things to do in Mumbai' bucket list.

Where: Police Station, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Colaba Causeway, near Colaba, Mumbai.





2. Woodside Inn, Colaba

The Woodside Inn is the ultimate haven for indulgent burgers and drinks. The space has a warm, inviting atmosphere perfect for catching up with friends or simply unwinding after work. Guests can choose from a special curation of beers (including great craft options) and comfort cocktails.

Where: Indian Mercantile Mansion, Wodehouse Road, Opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba Causeway, Colaba, Mumbai.





3. The Table, Colaba

The Table was among the first pioneering restaurants to champion the 'Farm To Table' philosophy in the country. It was ranked 78th among Asia's 100 Best Restaurants for 2023. It also won the Award of Excellence by the Wine Spectator for 4 consecutive years since 2019. So, if you want to end your night with scrumptious food paired with an amazing wine or cocktail selection, this is the place to be.

Where: Ground Floor, Kalapesi Trust Building, opposite Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.





Fort & Nariman Point

4. The Eau Bar, The Oberoi Nariman Point

You can start your evening at the Eau Bar with multi-hued views of the Queen's Necklace at sunset or end it with the same expanse, now dazzling against the dark midnight. The bar features regal Art Deco interiors, an outdoor deck and excellent libations. Guests can also enjoy live music acts from Thursday to Sunday.

Where: Oberoi Hotel, Nariman Point, Mumbai.





5. Ekaa, Fort

Photo Credit: Ekaa

Drop by one of Mumbai's award-winning restaurants, named among Asia's 100 Best Restaurants 2024. The bar programme at Ekaa was separately featured on the 50 Best Discovery list. The current cocktail menu pays homage to the heritage of Ayurveda, while fusing tradition with innovation. Experience novel concoctions with supasawa, edible camphor, khus roots and other unique ingredients.

Where: 1st Floor, Kitab Mahal, D Sukhadwala Road, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai.





6. Americano, Fort

Americano is another city restaurant named among the 100 Best in Asia, with a bar that was singled out by 50 Best Discovery. Guests can enjoy exquisite cocktails made using in-house ingredients that spotlight local and global influences. At the same time, enjoy lip-smacking food from the California-inspired menu by Chef Alex Sanchez.

Where: 121/123 Radha Bhavan, Nagindas Master Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.





Pro tip: Colaba and Fort are almost adjoining neighbourhoods that can easily be traversed as part of a single route. Hence, you can also easily visit bars in both localities on a single night. For more things to do (ideally during the day) in this part of South Mumbai, check out our guide here.





Worli - Lower Parel

7. AER, Four Seasons Mumbai, Worli

Begin with a bang - of the visual kind. AER is the plush rooftop bar at the Four Seasons and boasts one of the best views of the Mumbai skyline extending out to sea. Catch the sunset unlike never before and indulge in stunning cocktails inspired by nautical motifs (which are also reflected in the decor). Renovations completed in 2023 allowed AER to offer patrons its birds-eye views throughout the year, thanks to a retractable roof.

Where: 1/136, 34th Floor, Dr Elijah Moses Rd, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Worli, Mumbai.





8. Koishii & Koi Bar, The St. Regis Mumbai

Instead of AER, you can also head to the 37th floor of The St. Regis Mumbai to feast your eyes on those skyline views. Both the Koishii and the Koi Bar at this hotel offer luxurious experiences in terms of drinks, food and ambience. The Koi bar presents a combination of Latin American and Asian flavours and has exclusive Pisco drinks you should not miss. It turns into a high-energy spot as the night progresses, so plan your arrival accordingly. Koishii at the penthouse level also celebrates a blend of cuisine, specifically through its Nikkei offerings

Where: 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.





9. Slink & Bardot, Worli

Want to partake of the sea's bounty beyond the visual? Slink & Bardot, nestled in a corner of Worli Village, offers you the opportunity to do just that. This lavish bar has become a favourite among many cocktail enthusiasts for its experimental combinations that balance sophistication with fun. The current menu is a heartfelt tribute to its surroundings: the people and produce of the Worli Koliwada village.

Where: Thadani House 329/A Opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli Village, Mumbai.





10. PCO, Lower Parel

Not everyone can experience the cocktail-forward offerings of PCO or Pass Code Only firsthand. As the name suggests, entry depends on knowing the passcode sent weekly to an exclusive list of patrons and friends. This speakeasy is known for its Mood Cocktail menu, which allows guests to spin a special wheel in order to decide on a drink. PCO first rose to fame when it opened its doors in South Delhi more than a decade ago.

Where: NRK House, next to Kamala Mills gate, 1, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.





11. The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

Want a fascinating blend of the classic and inventive? Then head to The Bombay Canteen for expertly crafted drinks that tell a story with flair. It was on the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023. Also, don't forget to taste at least one of multi-award-winning Chef Hussain Shahzad's delectable dishes. The restaurant and bar often host takeovers and exciting collaborations with chefs and mixologists from other parts of the country and globe. Check out what's on their calendar before you.

Where: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai.





BKC - Bandra

12. O Pedro, BKC

O Pedro shines as a fun, colourful antidote to the dreary surroundings (the stiff corporate essence that the Bandra Kurla Complex can seem to embody). Guests can enjoy a lively ambience while savouring hearty Goan and Portuguese fare, paired with refreshing sips. In keeping with its susegaad motto, its current cocktail menu is inspired by the antics of an alcoholic rooster.

Where: Jet Airways, 2, Godrej BKC, Plot No C-68, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.





13. Toast & Tonic, BKC

This contemporary restaurant and bar is originally from Bengaluru, helmed by celebrated Chef Manu Chandra. The casual decor is influenced by New York's East Village, which sets the tone for a lively yet relaxing evening. Gin is the key spirit celebrated by the bar programme, but don't let that stop you from sampling various other creative delights on the menu too.

Where: 1, Ground Jet Airways-Godrej, G Block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai.





14. Bonobo, Bandra

While BKC is undoubtedly emerging as a cultural hub, you also need to visit Bandra West to get a taste of the city's bustling charm. One of the best nightlife spots there is Bonobo, which has been around for 15 years and is still going strong. Enjoy satisfying food, fun cocktails and live music acts that will make for a memorable night out. The bar also has the option of outdoor seating.

Where: 2nd floor, Kenilworth Plaza, Off, Linking Rd, Phase II, Bandra West, Mumbai.





