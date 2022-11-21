With the onset of winter, you'll get to enjoy the goodness of leafy spinach in abundance! From palak paneer, palak pakoda, and spinach soup to palak saag - we take it as the perfect opportunity to indulge in this classic spinach. This healthy green vegetable is a great source of protein for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike. But that's not the only benefit you get; spinach is known for having beta carotene that may also help improve your eyesight. It is also high in Vitamin A which may repel bacteria and viruses. Spinach also provides Vitamin C which may improve your skin health. Clearly, spinach is excellent for our body, and the best part is that it tastes wonderful when cooked. We came across a quick spinach snack for you to munch on, it is called spinach wrap.





This quick snack is wrapped with a spinach roti that is healthier than the usual atta roti. It comes with a flavourful paneer stuffing that enhances the flavours of spinach! Serve this with pudina chutney and you'll enjoy a healthy and delicious snack at home.





Spinach Wrap Recipe: How To Make Spinach Wrap

You'll need to make a dough of wheat flour, salt, oil and spinach puree. Roll rotis from the spinach dough and roast it in a pan.





Next, prepare the stuffing. Start by sauteing green chilli and garlic in oil. Add onions, capsicum and tomato. Season with salt, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Add paneer cubes and fry them. Garnish with lemon juice.





Take a slice of the spinach roti, spread mayonnaise and place the paneer stuffing. Wrap the roti so that the stuffing remains inside.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Spinach Wrap.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this spinach wrap and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comment section how you liked it!