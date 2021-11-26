What's the first ingredient that comes to your mind when we say winter greens? The most common answer will be spinach (or palak). This quintessential leafy green has a huge fan base across the world. In fact, this vegetable is available in almost every kitchen during the winter season. From classic palak paneer, palak aloo to a soothing bowl of palak soup, there are recipes galore to pick and choose from. While most of these recipes are dinner based, not many of us are aware that this nutritious veggie can also be used to make delectable snacks. Hence, we bring you a list of 5 delectable palak snacks recipes that are going to be your winter favourites! Besides taste, these recipes are also very quick and easy to make. Oh, and if you are someone who dislikes palak for its slightly bitterish taste, these recipes may change your perception. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list. Take a look:





Here's A List Of 7 Palak Snacks You Must Try In Winter Season:

1. Khada Desi Palak

Let's hit the list with this unique recipe. This snack is made with baby spinach leaves and is simply blanched and tossed with a pool of piquant spices such as cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, clove, green chilli and red chilli powder in canola oil. It is further garnished with methi leaves right before serving. Wondering how to make it? Click here.

2. Palak Ki Tikki

It's time to take the usual aloo tikki recipe up a notch. Here we bring you another delectable version of tikki made with the goodness of corn, potatoes and spinach. This snack recipe here is perfect for the time you are craving a mouth-watering greasy treat. Find the full recipe here.

3. Palak Matar Kebab

If you like the taste of hara bhara kebab with the goodness of greens, try this palak matar kebab, which is super healthy and tastes superb. Serve these kebabs as a tea-time treat to family or impress your guests in no time. Find the recipe here.

4. Palak Dhokla

We all know, dhokla is super light, low in calories and a moisture-rich snack. It is also an ideal snack for those who are on a weight loss diet. But, if you want to add more nutrients to your diet, try your hands on this spinach dhokla or palak ka dhokla recipe. Click here.

5. Aloo Palak Ki Gujjia

Crispy from outside and mushy from inside, these aloo and palak pockets gives a delicious twist of taste to the buds. Besides, these tiny crispy treats are served with tomato gravy, making it tangier and tastier. Let's learn how to make it at home, click here.

6. Murg Palak Ke Korma Kebab

Soft tikkis made of minced chicken (chicken keema), assorted masalas and spinach. These chicken kebabs are best served with a sour-spicy yogurt chutney and sweet dates chutney. If you happen to be a kebab lover, this recipe is all you need to try this winter season. Click here.

7. Palak Patta Chaat

This chaat is basically a yogurt-based dish made by using spinach leaves, which are coated with besan batter and then deep-fried until crispy. They are further dipped in sweet and chatpata curd and chutneys. One can top it with sev and pomegranate too. Find the full recipe here.

Indulge in these snacks this winter season and let us know which recipe turned out to be a hit amongst all in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!




