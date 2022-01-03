The urge to eat something delicious is never-ending. When we feel happy, we feel like celebrating with something masaledar for dinner. When we feel low, we love to indulge in a sweet and creamy dessert. For us, every party, birthdays, weddings and festivals are all about good food. Rather than finding excuses to indulge in something scrumptious, why not listen to our heart and eat whatever we want, whenever we want. That is why we found a mutton recipe for when we crave something meaty and delicious - mutton akbari. This Mughlai dish has juicy chunks of mutton bathed in rich and spicy gravy.





This quick and simple recipe will help you make mutton at home very easily.





This mutton curry is delicious

Mutton Akbari Recipe: How To Make Mutton Akbari

Heat ghee in a pan, add boiled mutton, ginger garlic paste and season it with salt. Fry the mutton till it brown. Add chopped tomatoes and green chillies. Once the tomatoes are nice and mushy, pour in the curd. Next, add turmeric powder, chat masala, pepper powder, red chilli powder, garam masala and red chillies flakes. Pour water and lemon juice. Cover the pan, once the gravy is combined, the dish is ready!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Mutton Akbari.





Serve this mutton akbari with butter-garlic naan and pickled onions and you'll have a party on your plate!





Sounds delicious, right?! Make this quick and easy mutton recipe and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.