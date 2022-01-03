A brand New Year has begun and it definitely calls for some celebration. People all over the world have been having a blast for the last couple of days, while some like to snuggle comfortably to welcome the New Year, others like to paint the town red. Bhumi Pednekar, much like the rest of us who cannot imagine any celebration without good food, has started her new year with a plate of some of the most delicious desi delicacies. Bhumi, who is vacationing with her close friends and family at a hill station, has had a blast of a party for welcoming the New Year. She has posted many pictures of what looks like a cozy bonfire evening in the hills. Along with these, she recently also shared pictures on Instagram of what looks like her New Year's feast and it sure looks inviting!





In the picture posted by the actress, we can see her plate has not one but three desi delicacies. We can see a rich and delicious chole paired with some fluffy kulcha bread and on the other side is a tikki chaat topped with loads of curd, sev, and tangy and fiery chutneys. The actress captioned the image 'IYKYK (If you know you know), Happy New Year'! Look at it here:

Bhumi Pednekar's New year treats

The actor had also recently posted a set of pictures reminiscing what a great year 2021 has been, and one of the pictures that grabbed our attention out of the bunch was a tweet by PETA India which declared Bhumi Pednekar to be India's one of the most beautiful vegetarians. Akshay Kumar along with Bhumi Pednekar has been gifted with the same title. Read more about the honor presented to Bhumi here.





Bhumi Pednekar is an open advocate of healthy and clean eating and has time and again proved her passion for a better planet and environment. Her many food stories point towards the direction of cruelty-free and sustainable diets. What are your favorite food moments of Bhumi Pednekar from the year gone by? Let us know in the comments below.