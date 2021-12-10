Don't we all have days when we just want to indulge in a hearty Indian meal? Indian cuisine never ceases to amaze us with its diverse selection of dishes. And if you are a non-vegetarian in search of some lip-smacking mutton recipes, then you are in for a treat! There's no doubt that mutton has a devoted fan following among non-vegetarians. After all, its flavourful, juicy, and rich texture can quickly transform most of your meals into a feast. Most mutton curries are delicate and gushing with flavours. They are usually slow-cooked due to its slightly rough texture, and to infuse more flavours. Till now, we are sure that you must have indulged in a variety of mutton dishes like kosha mangsho, laal mass, or a hearty mutton stew. So, to introduce you to a new taste of mutton, here we bring you a recipe of mutton beliram!





This dish is named after Maharaja Ranjit Singh's top cook at the time, Chef Beliram. According to the legend, Maharaja was reportedly so pleased with his dish that he titled it "Gosht Beliram" so that his name would live on through it. In this dish, the mutton pieces are first marinated in a fiery paste. Then they are cooked in it. The best part about this recipe is that it will be ready in only 25 minutes! So you can easily make this dish whenever you have guests coming over and impress them with your cooking skills! Check out the recipe below:

Here's How To Make Mutton Beliram | Mutton Beliram Recipe

Take a large bowl, add curd, sliced onion, chopped ginger and garlic, red chilli powder, cloves, green cardamom, black peppercorn, cinnamon stick and salt. Mix it well. Add mutton cubes in it and rub evenly. Let it marinate for at least two hours. Take a thick bottom vessel, add ghee and coriander seeds. Saute it and add the marinated mutton. Turn the flame on high heat until the liquid comes to a boil. Now, lower the heat, cover it and simmer it till mutton is cooked; stir at regular intervals. Uncover it and increase the heat to medium. Saute it until oil releases. It should have a semi-dry consistency. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot!





Make this yummy mutton dish, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!