We have a lot to thank Bengali food for - Kolkata-style kathi rolls, sandesh, rasmalai, rosgulla, shorshe illish, luchi and more. The delectable and soothing tastes of this state have managed to win our hearts. This cuisine is a homogenous blend of sweet and spicy flavours. It is this delicate balance between these flavours that play the starring role in Bengali dishes. We love Bengali food and that is why we have found an authentic Bengali dish for you. Mutton lovers will love to eat this for lunch and dinner, mutton rezala. It is a creamy and delectable curry that enhances the meaty flavours of mutton that is bound to win your heart! This dish is very easy to make and tastes absolutely delicious.





Mutton rezala is an authentic Bengali dish that is extremely popular. This yummy dish is a creamy and juicy mutton delicacy thanks to the use of khoya, cream, yoghurt and ghee. Use mutton with fat to get the best taste out of this recipe! So what are you waiting for? Put on your aprons and make this dish at home.

Pair it with romali roti

How To Make Rezala Chicken:

Blanch the mutton pieces. Extract ginger and garlic juice, keep aside. Grind onions, cashew and coconut in a fine paste, each separately. In a heavy-bottomed pan, boil mutton in water, salt and green cardamoms. Once the mutton is half cooked, add the onion paste and ginger-garlic juice. Cook the mutton till it is completely dry, add ghee and beaten curd. Fry the meat. Add cashew nut, coconut paste, white pepper and water to create a thick gravy. Remove the mutton from heat and add kewra, mitha ittr, mashed khoya and cream. The dish is ready!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Rezala Mutton.





Serve this creamy mutton curry with roomali roti and you are ready for a party!





Sounds delicious, right?! Make this rezala mutton at home and do tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed this mutton dish.









