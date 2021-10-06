If you are a mutton lover, there is no dearth of delicious mutton recipes that can be the star of your show. From Kebabs to curries, the juicy tender mutton enhances the taste of any platter it is served with. But, there is just something about the classic mutton keema that makes it a major crowd puller in almost all hotels and restaurants, right? But did all of you mutton fanatics know that there is green mutton keema that is made with slightly different preparation and is served in the streets of Mumbai? Well, if you didn't, here is an easy recipe for you to try and make this famous street food - Mutton Ka Hara Keema.

Keema is a simple and delicious dish loved by all

Mutton ka hara keema when served in the streets of Mumbai is paired with those soft ladi buns and savoured as a perfect lunch or late evening snack. Unlike the usual mutton ka keema, the hara keema is made with a refreshing and herby paste of coriander and chilli. The tiny juicy granules of mutton are cooked in a simple way with minimum ingredients. This mutton ka hara keema recipe is the quick and easy rescue for the next time you want to savour a time-saving delicacy. Sounds interesting? Look at the recipe here.

How To Make Mutton Ka Hara Keema l Mutton Ka Hara Keema Recipe

In a pan heat oil and ghee and fry whole spices, onions, ginger garlic paste until the onions turn pink and the raw smell of the garlic is gone. Now add the minced mutton and mix for a while. Add powdered spices and cook with the lid on.





In a blender, add coriander leaves and chillies and prepare a green paste. Add this green paste to the cooked mutton and mix everything well. Garnish with chopped coriander and mint leaves and serve hot.





Click here for the recipe of Mutton Ka Hara Keema





Make this delicious Mutton Ka Hara Keema Recipe at home and enjoy with roti or parathas, let us know how it turns out in the comments below.